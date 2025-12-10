Mystery football trip could send you to San Siro, Camp Nou or Champions League Final for under £200

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Getting a ticket for a top-level football match can be difficult but a new deal is offering flights, hotel and a ticket for just £200.

Fans will usually have to join the home side’s membership scheme and apply for ticket ballots or rely on unofficial resale sites that can lead to ticket scams.

A new deal offering fans flights, a three-star hotel and an official ticket to the likes of the Camp Nou, San Siro and even Champions League and Europa League Finals for just £200 has been launched. But there is a twist.

Those familiar with Wowcher’s viral Mystery Holiday will know the concept of a mystery trip. You pay £99 along with hundreds of other holiday makers and just before you fly, a draw is made that allocates your destination.

Destinations can range from European city breaks to the likes of Paris and Amsterdam, to luxury breaks the Bahamas, Las Vegas and Dubai – all for the same £99.

The holiday lottery has proved to be a big hit with people on social media and that has led to a series of twists on the mystery holiday formula.

The football-themed Mystery Holiday is twice the price at £200 but also includes a ticket to one of over 2,000 European football games including the El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid, Germany’s Der Klassiker between Bayern and Dortmund, and the Milan derby at the San Siro.

A lucky few fans will even be awarded tickets to the Champions League Final in Budapest, Hungary in May, or the Europa League Final in Istanbul, Turkey.

Wowcher also includes trips to Naples to see Napoli, Marseille, Bilbao and more in the list of potential destinations. Flights are available from Manchester, Edinburgh or London, as well as several UK regional airports.

