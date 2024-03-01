Newcastle have not played a European game since mid-December and have middling injury concerns. How is Eddie Howe not under more pressure?

Eddie Howe was asked about speculation linking Julian Nagelsmann with his job this week, and insisted – and why wouldn’t he? – that he remains the right man to take the club forward.

“Genuinely, it doesn’t affect me. I’m here. I’m sat in the seat. My future will be defined by what I do, no one else. It’s up to me to continually prove [myself]. I back myself and my ability. I know my qualities. I know what I bring to the job and I have ambitions for the team and the club. I can’t control what people write and what speculation there is in every sense. I don’t try to get involved in it.”

Caveats and excuses aside, Newcastle are having a terrible season. At the same stage in 2022/23 they were ten points better off and had conceded 26 fewer goals. But, there are those excuses.

Newcastle were drawn in the group of death in the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, have so far beaten Sunderland, Fulham and Blackburn in the FA Cup, all away from home, only to be handed a quarter-final clash with Manchester City at the Etihad, having already beaten the treble winners in the Carabao Cup, before beating Manchester United at Old Trafford, then losing to Chelsea on penalties at Stamford Bridge.

Luck has not been on Eddie Howe’s side. And despite inevitable, possibly false, reports of Newcastle talks with Nagelsmann and other candidates for his position, everything official or otherwise coming out of the club itself suggests the Saudi owners are fully behind their manager.

They are aware of the overachievement last season, and that significant injuries, Sandro Tonali’s ban, involvement in Europe and the difficult draws in every competition have created a tough environment for Howe to succeed this term. They’re willing to accept a fallow year with the promise of better things to come.

But you could also say that this season has been something of a free hit for Howe given those excuses, with the Newcastle boss also the beneficiary of those mitigations for some reason enduring way beyond the point of reason.

Barring an against-the-odds win over City in the FA Cup, they will finish the season potless and quite possibly out of Europe after a one-year dalliance at the top table. They’ve conceded 23 goals in their last eight Premier League games, and have won just two of their last nine, in a period in which their fixtures have been no more congested than anyone else by virtue of them being knocked out of Europe, when the worst of their injury problems were behind them. They currently have six players out injured – very much in the Premier League middle ground. So what’s the current excuse?

“From the people at the club – it is difficult for me to speak for them – I have felt a support and an understanding for things that have been thrown at us and things that have happened. It is important I feel that support.”

Nation states don’t get into sportswashing for their assets to sit idle, and with the tightening of FFP restrictions and genuine policing of it, they will be aware of the importance of success on the pitch to drive further improvement through transfers and sponsorship deals.

And though Howe “feels the support” right now, he surely can’t just see out the season bumbling along as they are. Tangible reward may soon not be possible having drawn the behemoth again, but there surely must be a righting – or at least re-directing – of the Newcastle ship, which has continued to sink while the validity of the excuses decreases. Time for Captain Nagelsmann, perhaps?