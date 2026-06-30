Nagelsmann sack inevitable as Germany ‘not part of first-class teams anymore’

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann wants to remain in charge of the four-time world champions despite their shock World Cup exit on penalties to outsiders Paraguay in the round of 32 on Monday. But he is unlikely to be given that decision.

The 38-year-old, who took over in 2023, and on Monday became the youngest coach in a World Cup knockout match in 40 years, saw his team crash out early for a third straight World Cup after group-stage exits in 2018 and 2022, putting his future in doubt.

He had repeatedly said prior to the tournament that Germany were aiming to restore their international reputation by winning a fifth world crown, a statement seen by many back home as overly optimistic.

READ: Germany hit new low as last remnants of their World Cup aura fade in another early exit

Instead he is now more likely to face an uphill battle to hold on to the job after a woeful maiden World Cup. Germany, under Nagelsmann, had reached the last eight at Euro 2024 on home soil.

“This is no longer in my hands but I am ready if they want,” Nagelsmann said of his future. “If someone does not want this then they have to tell me. I want to continue.

“I’m not someone who runs away,” he said. “I want to continue, but in football, you don’t always have control over things. If the DFB (German FA) wants it, then I will prepare for the European Championship and the Nations League.”

The Germans lost a World Cup shootout for the first time, having carved out a reputation as nearly flawless penalty-takers under pressure.

But on Monday three of their players – Kai Havertz, Nick Woltemade and Jonathan Tah – failed to score from the spot, leaving thousands of their fans in Boston stadium, and millions at home, in shock.

The Germans have not made any impact on the international stage or reached any final of a major tournament since winning their fourth World Cup in 2014.

“When you exit the World Cup after you play Paraguay it is very bitter. It is very hurtful,” said Nagelsmann.

“This is the third elimination in a row, so we are not part of the first-class teams anymore.

“There was more possible (in this tournament). We would have liked to measure ourselves against France in the round of 16. But as it is it is just not good enough.”

Nagelsmann is expected to lose his job after this latest humiliation.

“If you consider the whole tournament, the way we played, it is a deserved loss,” former Germany defender Arne Friedrich said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Nagelsmann has to face the consequences. It is very disappointing, but that is sport. I would definitely say the journey continues without Nagelsmann.”

Former Germany midfielder Thomas Hitzlsperger added: “It’s hard to explain how Germany got into this tournament with so many problems. It’s unacceptable.

“It doesn’t look good for Nagelsmann. In the last few months, he hasn’t dealt with situations well. With the expanded World Cup format, to go out so early would be tough to take for any big nation.”

France face Sweden in the round of 32 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Paraguay President Santiago Pena declared a national holiday for Tuesday to celebrate the country’s shock victory.

“Today, an entire country celebrates,” Pena posted on X along with a picture of himself signing the decree.

“It celebrates the victory of a team that represents the deepest part of our identity: the grit, the faith, and the strength of people who never give up.”

The text of the decree, also shared by Pena on social media, said that Paraguay’s victory went far beyond sport and justified a nationwide celebration.

“The government cannot remain indifferent to this tremendous achievement,” the decree read. “It is necessary to facilitate the gathering of all Paraguayans in celebration of this historic day.”

Paraguay is the second South American country to declare a holiday after a surprise World Cup result against Germany at the tournament.

Last week, Ecuador President Daniel Noboa also announced a national holiday after his country secured a 2-1 victory over the Germans in Group E to reach the knockout stage.