‘Naive’ Man Utd boss Amorim told he ‘doesn’t understand’ key job role as ‘everything is chaos’

Former Man City defender Micah Richards insists Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim “doesn’t understand” one key part of his job at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are having a shocking season with Man Utd currently 15th in the Premier League table after 25 matches.

Tottenham went above them on Sunday after a first-half tap-in from James Maddison saw Spurs beat Amorim’s side 1-0 in a crucial clash of two underperforming Premier League sides.

Man Utd have won just four of their 14 Premier League matches under Amorim with their results and performances becoming worse than in Erik ten Hag’s time as manager this season.

It appears that Amorim’s players are failing to embrace or fit into his system and style of play with the Man Utd boss only given one signing in January to improve the squad.

Charismatic Amorim has come across very well in most interviews but ex-Man City defender Richards insists he “doesn’t understand the scrutiny” that comes with being Man Utd manager.

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 16 Conclusions on Spurs 1-0 Manchester United: Spence, Zirkzee, Maddison and abysmal Amorim

👉 Owen blasts three Man Utd players who ‘literally do nothing’ after Tottenham defeat

👉 Neville claims only one Man Utd player would get into Tottenham’s starting XI: ‘It’s just really sad’

Richards said on the Rest Is Football podcast: “Some of the comments that he’s making, like when he said he’d rather play the goalkeeping coach instead of Rashford, or the toing and froing with Ange before the game, I just feel like he’s honest but in a naive way.

“At first, I thought he had conviction but now I feel like he doesn’t understand the scrutiny of a Manchester United manager and everything he says.

“When he said this is the worst team in United history, whatever quotes he wants to use, what he doesn’t understand is that’s a headline every single week.

“If he doesn’t like a player, if he doesn’t like Rashford, that’s his decision. We can accept that as pundits, that’s your decision, we respect your decision.

“But all the other stuff around it he’s actually making it harder for himself. He doesn’t understand what he’s doing because everything is chaos. It’s chaotic.’

“I don’t want to tell him to focus on the football but stop giving people nuggets to make bigger stories than there needs to be.”

Amorim also faced a bit of criticism for not bringing some of the club’s young players off his bench earlier in the second half against Tottenham.

In response, Amorim said: “It is the hardest competition in the world. I am trying to be careful with them. I felt the team was pushing for the goal and I felt I don’t want to change. But they will play.

“You try to read the game, understand what you see in training. The team were pushing for the goal and I didn’t feel the need to change.”