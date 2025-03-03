Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim somehow responded to Wayne Rooney’s description of him as ‘naive’ without citing his managerial failures but did say: “I was a pundit when I finished my [playing] career. I know it’s really easy.”

The Portuguese boss could have mentioned his own two Portuguese titles in comparison to Rooney’s recent failures at Birmingham and Plymouth but resisted the urge to be catty.

Amorim was speaking after United exited the FA Cup on penalties to Fulham, a result which was more mundane than magic.

He said initially on BBC Sport after the match: “The goal is to win the Premier League. I know we are losing games but the goal is to win the Premier League again. I don’t know how long it will take. We have a goal and we continue forward no matter what.”

Rooney – working for the BBC as a pundit after being sacked by Plymouth on New Year’s Eve – commented: “I think it’s a little naive to say they’re looking to win the Premier League because from where they are now, they’re a long way off that.

“I think he’ll get time but it’s not a free hit because he’ll expect more from Manchester United than what we’re seeing since he’s been in. He says winning the Premier League, how can they compete? To get further up the table, I think that’s the next step for them.”

United are currently 14th in the Premier League table and their season now hinges on a Europa League campaign that sees them face Real Sociedad on Thursday.

Amorim was inevitably asked about Rooney’s comments in his wider press conference and said: “That (winning the Premier League) is the goal. To be naive is to think we are going to do it this season or be the best contender next season.

“I know in this moment, everybody knows everything. I was a pundit when I finished my [playing] career. I know it’s really easy.

“Maybe it is not with me but our goal, as a club, is to win the Premier League like we did in the past with all the great glories and legends of this club.

“We are in a difficult moment. And I’m not naive, that’s why I’m here, at 40 years old, coaching Manchester United.”

Amorim also faced questions about his goalkeeper Andre Onana, who made several mistakes in midweek against Ipswich Town and then appeared to dawdle over goal-kicks during the defeat to Fulham.

“It is also frustration for André, he is trying to read the team,” Amorim said. “Our team was so tired, we played the last game with one less player in the second half and he is using that time to rest a bit for us to go for the second goal.”

That second goal of course never came, despite United having 20 shots against Fulham at Old Trafford.