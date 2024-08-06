Napoli hope to secure Victor Osimhen replacement before Nigerian departs

Napoli are set to move ahead with the process of finding a replacement for Victor Osimhen before the Nigerian departs Naples for good.

Osimhen’s departure is no sure thing despite his declaration of his desire to leave as early as March of this year.

However, Napoli are now said to be moving ahead with a swoop for the man seen as a first team replacement for Osimhen.

Napoli are engaged in talks with Chelsea to secure the services of Romelu Lukaku according to Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The £30m asking price Chelsea have attached to the 31-year-old striker has seemingly not put off Napoli who will command a much greater fee for Osimhen should a suitor finally produce a winning bid.

The Italian club is contemplating concluding the deal for the Belgian striker even before deciding Osimhen’s future.

Lukaku has emerged as a primary objective for Napoli as they want to strengthen their offensive lineup.

The club is confidence in their strategy, bolstered by Lukaku’s readiness to join. The Belgian forward did not go with Chelsea on their pre-season trip, hinting that he is ready to transfer.

Napoli do not need to sell Osimhen but the club have been preparing for the eventuality that one of Europe’s heavy-hitters or the Saudi Pro League will meet the asking price for the star.

Osimhen has attracted interest from all the bigger leagues in Europe and has reportedly been contacted by representatives of Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund who own four teams in the nation’s top-flight. It has been reported that Paris Saint Germain have also sounded out the striker.

However, it has been made quite clear that Osimhen desires a Premier League switch with Arsenal and Chelsea links given the greatest creedence.

Lukaku is well-thought of in Serie A sporting a record of 70 goals in 129 matches in the league and is seen as guaranteed to deliver goals for Napoli at a decent rate if not matching the output of Osimhen.

Osimhen is said to have a laundry list of demands that are also holding up any potential deals including being unwilling to take any sort of pay cut and also being opposed to any sort of loan move.

Napoli appear to be prepared to hang on to Osimhen who is contracted to the club until the summer of 2026.