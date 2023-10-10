Napoli line up €60m January move for Arsenal striker to replace Chelsea target Victor Osimhen

Napoli are reportedly considering a move for Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus as a potential replacement for their star striker Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen has been heavily linked with Premier League clubs such as Chelsea and (interestingly) Arsenal recently, who are both looking to bring in a striker in January.

The Napoli star is valued at approximately £120m, though, so it would take a huge bid to lure him away from the Italian side, who think of him as a ‘club treasure.’

Real Madrid and Saudi League clubs are also interested in the Nigeria international, who scored 26 goals in 32 league appearances last season as he fired Napoli to their first Serie A title since 1990.

Osimhen has started this season in a similar fashion, too, netting six in eight games so far.

Napoli, quite obviously, would much prefer to keep hold of the striker for as long as possible. If the links to Jesus are true, however, it suggests that they are planning for life without him.

According to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, Napoli are ‘looking at Jesus as a potential replacement for Osimhen.’

The report claims that the Brazil international is valued at around €60m (approx. £52m) by the Gunners. Napoli would be able to easily afford this price tag if they do sell Osimhen, who, as mentioned, is worth around £120m.

Jesus has played a key role in Arsenal’s progress under Mikel Arteta. He left Man City for the Emirates in July 2022 for £45m. He has made 42 appearances for the Gunners to date, scoring 14 goals and making eight assists.

Whether or not Arteta would be willing to part ways with Jesus in January remains to be seen.

Given the fact that Arsenal are interested in Osimhen, this opens up the possibility of a part-exchange deal for the Nigerian striker.

The Gunners would have to put together a player-plus-cash deal for Napoli to even consider it, though.

It will be interesting to see if the Italian club firm up their interest in Jesus this winter by making a concrete approach for the Arsenal star, and equally, whether Arsenal, Chelsea or another club make a bid for Osimhen.

