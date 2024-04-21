Napoli join race to sign Man Utd flop as Old Trafford exit is now practically guaranteed

Napoli have joined the race to sign Manchester United loanee Sofyan Amrabat, with his departure from Old Trafford all but guaranteed at this point.

Man Utd spent the entire summer window chasing Amrabat and they were eventually able to strike a loan deal with Fiorentina to bring him to the club for the season.

Given his impressive performances at the 2022 World Cup, the expectation levels were fairly high upon his arrival, but he’s failed to make much of an impact during his time in England so far.

The 27-year-old has only started in seven league matches and despite the stuttering form of Casemiro, he’s struggled to establish himself as a regular starter.

Erik ten Hag’s side do have the option to sign him on a permanent basis for a £21.4m fee, but according to Fabrizio Romano, the club won’t take up this option.

“Sofyan Amrabat has a buy option in his loan from Fiorentina but at the moment the intention is not to trigger the buy option,” Romano explained in his Daily Briefing earlier this month.

“Amrabat at the moment looks like he could return to Fiorentina, while there will also be discussions over other players like Christian Eriksen and Casemiro – these players will discuss their futures at United in the summer.”

Napoli are interested

With a permanent move to Old Trafford seemingly off the table for Amrabat, a number of clubs have started to declare their interest in the 27-year-old.

In March, reports from Spain claimed that the likes of Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool were all ‘closely monitoring’ the Man Utd flop.

However, a move elsewhere in Italy could now be on the cards for the Fiorentina holding midfielder.

According to Rudy Galetti, Napoli have ‘included’ Amrabat on their ‘list of midfielders’ that they are looking to sign in the summer.

Given his experience in Serie A, it makes sense that some Italian clubs are looking at him. Along with Napoli, AC Milan have also been keeping tabs on the Man Utd loanee according to Galetti.

At this stage of his career Amrabat will surely be desperate to play regular first team football and he’ll get more of a chance to do that with either Napoli or Milan.

