Napoli keen to agree new contract with Liverpool, Man City and Real Madrid target

Napoli are intent on tying star winger Kvicha Kvaratskhelia to a new contract amid interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool.

The Georgia star, 23, has developed into an excellent forward player over recent seasons and was a key member of the squad that won the club’s first Serie A title since 1990 last season. He scored 12 goals with 10 assists and followed that up with a further 17 goal contributions last season, as the club fell to 10th.

Napoli want to keep Kvara

Antonio Conte is now the new manager, but Kvaratskhelia’s camp have expressed public concern over the lack of Champions League football on offer next season. That has put a number of clubs on red alert.

But with Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen also linked with a move away, Napoli are keen to tie their winger down to a new contract. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano says that club president Aurelio de Laurentiis is keen to discuss a deal for at least one more season, with a salary increase valid from 2025. He adds that the club will attempt to force the issue further once the Euros have concluded.

De Laurentiis hit back at the players’ representative this season when he said he would only leave if the offer was too good to refuse. Football Italia says that Kvaratskhelia is among the lowest earning players in the Napoli squad currently, though his current contract runs until 2027.

“The offer that cannot be refused must come to me and not to him,” replied De Laurentiis.

“Kvara has many more years with us and I want to extend his contract. He has been a gentleman, we will talk it over at the end of the season.

“If he should become fixed on an idea, then that would be bad for him ad for us. We knew he was a great player, but thanks to Napoli he was able to express the best side of himself and it is only right that we get rewarded for getting that value out of him.”

Madrid are said to be admirers of the player but having signed Kylian Mbappe for next season, a move seems unlikely. City’s interest has always been mooted, while Liverpool are now said to be entering the conversation to potentially make Kvaratskhelia their first signing under new boss Arne Slot, and could step up their interest once the Euros are concluded.

