Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal have submitted an official offer to Napoli for striker Victor Osimhen, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Osimhen was expected to permanently leave Napoli last summer but there were no takers and he ended up joining Galatasaray on loan.

He was rescued by the Turkish Super Lig’s summer transfer window staying open later than the rest of Europe’s top leagues.

Despite last year’s false start, it now feels inevitable that Osimhen will be sold this summer.

But again, Europe’s elite seem reluctant to make a move for the Nigerian international, who scored an outstanding 37 goals in 41 games in 2024/25.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal have all been linked, but the most concrete interest is coming from Saudi Arabia in what would be a pride-swallowing move.

READ MORE: Arsenal number-one target in top 10 strikers available this summer with Cristiano Ronaldo

Last January, the agent of Osimhen’s Napoli team-mate at the time, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, said that the ex-Lille striker would move to the Middle East, unlike his much more ambitious client.

“He’d rather play for Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona or Manchester City. Kvaratskhelia has different targets and preferences,” Mamuka Jugeli said about Kvaratskhelia, who now plays for…Paris Saint-Germain.

In response to that, Osimhen responded: “Dear Mamuka Jugeli, you are a piece of filth and a disgrace.

“I’m embarrassed at your sense of reasoning. Dumb f**k! KEEP MY NAME OUT OF YOUR MOUTH!”

His agent Roberto Calenda also weighed in on X: “Everyone must look into their own home and have respect for the work of others.

“It is not correct to talk about the future of other players. This creates problems and misunderstandings as well as unfortunate predictions.

“The alleged words of agent Mamuka Jugeli are bad, superficial and unacceptable. These words create problems for my player Victor Osimhen with Napoli fans without any reason or real of the reality.

“We have just signed a contract renewal and Victor’s only wish, in addition to the Africa Cup of Nations, is to help Napoli. Everything else is rubbish.”

Anyway, back to the present.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Napoli have received an official bid from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal. While Osimhen has a €75m release clause, the offer is reportedly €65m fixed plus €5m in add-ons (£59.9m in total).

Romano confirmed on Wednesday that Osimhen is now Al Hilal’s top target, writing: “Victor Osimhen remains high on Al Hilal list as new striker with talks ongoing to bring in the Nigerian forward.

“€75m release clause available, Al Hilal are working on player side for a target now also approved by Simone Inzaghi.”

And on Thursday, Romano confirmed that a formal ‘proposal’ had been made as the club continues to negotiate salary and personal terms.

He added on Thursday: “Al Hilal submit official bid to Napoli for Victor Osimhen as top target.

“Proposal worth €65m fixed fee plus €5m add-ons, decision up to Napoli now.

“This follows story revealed yesterday on Al Hilal in contact with Osimhen over salary/personal terms.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd have made four of the biggest teenage Premier League signings ever – but not most expensive