Napoli sporting director reveals chance of Liverpool and Chelsea-linked Osimhen leaving in January

Napoli sporting director Mauro Meluso has dismissed the chance of Liverpool and Chelsea-linked Victor Osimhen leaving the Serie A side in January.

Many clubs have been keeping an eye on the Italian outfit’s top talent after they won the Scudetto last season for the first time in 33 years.

Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in particular have attracted interest from a number of clubs with Chelsea, Liverpool and other Premier League clubs heavily linked to the former.

The Nigeria international scored 31 goals in 39 appearances last term for Napoli with Osimhen – who is one of the most valuable players in world football – already hitting the back of net six times in ten matches this season.

A report yesterday in Italy claimed that Liverpool ‘have moved decisively with several direct contacts’ over a potential move for Osimhen, while Chelsea ‘showed some interest already last summer’.

Osimhen has yet to commit his long-term future to Napoli as he looks to negotiate a big pay rise, while the defending Serie A champions had to release a statement recently on a bizarre TikTok video seemingly mocking the 24-year-old.

But Meluso has poured cold water on reports Osimhen could leave in the winter. When asked about possible January exits from Napoli, he said: “No, no way. Absolutely not.

“Our squad is very good and we feel relaxed. Of course we can improve it but it will discuss this topic later. We will certainly get together to understand how and whether to intervene.”

On renewing Osimhen’s contract, which expires in 2025, Meluso added: “There will be a meeting between the president and Osimhen’s entourage over the next few weeks. It is part of the game and a little time is needed to think about it.”

In a recent interview, Osimhen also explained how he is currently happy in Naples: “I am happy at Napoli. People don’t know how difficult it is to play in Serie A. From a tactical and physical point of view, it’s one of the most difficult leagues to play in.”

And Liverpool transfer expert Neil Jones insisted earlier this week that he would be surprised if Osimhen ended up at Anfield if he left Napoli in the next couple of windows.

Jones wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Victor Osimhen has been linked with Liverpool in recent weeks, but I would be very sceptical about this deal. The Napoli striker is clearly a superb player, but reports that a deal has already been agreed with the Reds are wide of the mark, and I’d be surprised if he was to end up at Anfield as things stand.

“Liverpool are not in the market for a No.9. They have Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo to play that position at the moment, and all three of those players have the full faith of Jurgen Klopp. All are 26 or under, and seen as long-term players for the club.

“Nunez’s development, in particular, has been a big positive this season. The Uruguayan has worked hard on the training ground, and looks far more in tune with what is required from him, on and off the ball, if he is to play regularly for Liverpool.

“He took the No.9 shirt in the summer, and has now become the main striker for his country, and I expect him to go from strength to strength as this season goes on. He, for sure, is the future at Anfield, and I would not expect to see Liverpool spending big money on a centre-forward any time soon.”