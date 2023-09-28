Napoli issue Osimhen statement after ‘unintentional’ TikTok video mocking ‘club treasure’

Serie A champions Napoli insist they did not intend to “offend or mock Victor Osimhen” in a bizarre video posted on one of their social media accounts.

Osimhen was reportedly ‘furious’ after the Naples outfit posted an odd video on TikTok seemingly mocking him.

The Nigerian striker’s agent posted a statement on Tuesday night, saying the player is considering taking legal action against the club.

Roberto Calenda wrote on X: “What happened today on Napoli’s official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable. A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted.

“A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is suffering in the last period between media trials and fake news.”

Calenda added: “We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor.”

Osimhen has been strongly linked with a move away from Napoli with Paris Saint-Germain, Al-Hilal, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, and Manchester United all reportedly interested.

Napoli are obviously desperate to keep hold of their talisman, who has a contract offer on the table but is reluctant to extend, reportedly due to the lack of an agreed release clause.

Under contract until the summer of 2025, the Italian giants may be forced to sell Osimhen next summer if they cannot agree new terms.

In an attempt to repair their relationship with the striker, Napoli shared a statement on Thursday, in which they said Osimhen is “a treasure of this club”.

🇳🇬 This was the original video posted by Napoli about Victor Osimhen… and then deleted. ⚠️ …player’s agent Calenda announced that Osimhen is considering to take legal action against Napoli. pic.twitter.com/0PLunco9aD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 26, 2023

“Calcio Napoli, wishing to avoid any exploitation of the issue, point out that we never wanted to offend or mock Victor Osimhen, who is a treasure of this club,” the club said.

“As proof of that, during the summer training retreat, the Club firmly rebuffed every offer that was received for the striker’s transfer abroad.

“Social media, in particular TikTok, has always used an expressive form of language with a light heart and creativity, without wanting to, as in the case with Osimhen as protagonist, have any intention of insult or derision.

“In any case, if Victor perceived any offence towards him, this was not what the club intended.”

