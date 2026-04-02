Manchester United are set to compete with Liverpool for Eintracht Frankfurt star Nathaniel Brown this summer, who is considered one of the most exciting full-backs in Europe.

The 22-year-old has had a fantastic season, notching four goals and six assists across all competitions, putting him firmly on the radar of Europe’s biggest sides.

Brown has also impressed at international level, making three caps for Germany so far. He put in an excellent performance in a 2-1 win over Ghana on Monday.

Frankfurt’s sporting director, Markus Krosche, told BILD following the game that Brown is “already one of the best full‑backs in Europe”.

According to a report from Bild, as relayed by Sport Witness, Man Utd are ‘in the mix’ to sign Brown this summer, while Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal, and Manchester City are also in the race.

Frankfurt are said to be demanding between €65-70m (up to £61m / $81m).

A move this summer is described as ‘increasingly likely’ for Brown, though no formal negotiations have happened yet.

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Man Utd are thought to be keen on bringing in a new left-back this summer, as they look to bring in more competition for Luke Shaw.

Tyrell Malacia is also out of contract at the season’s end and is not expected to be offered an extension, after failing to force his way into Michael Carrick’s plans.

A new left-back signing would allow Patrick Dorgu to play in a more advanced role, too, where he showed great promise under Carrick before suffering an injury.

However, Liverpool certainly represent tough opposition in the battle for Brown’s signature.

They too are looking to add a new left-back who can replace Andy Robertson in the long-term, with the Scotsman out of contract at the season’s end.

With Brown looking primed for a move and a number of top sides circling, an eye-catching transfer this summer looks increasingly likely.

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