In a world where high-pressing matters apply not just to football tactics but also to carbon emissions, we present the Net-Zero XI – a team of players from clubs leading the charge in environmental sustainability.

From bat-friendly training grounds to algae-infused kits, these clubs are redefining what it means to be green…

Goalkeeper: Alisson (Liverpool)

Liverpool have committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, aligning with the Premier League’s Environmental Sustainability Strategy. The club’s initiatives include energy efficiency measures and community engagement programs to promote environmental awareness.

Alisson’s inclusion is a no-brainer. Probably the best goalkeeper in the world; he’d get in a composite team that allowed clubs from the greenest around to the worst gasoline guzzlers.

Right-back: Hector Bellerin (Real Betis)

Real Betis have launched the ‘Forever Green’ initiative, aiming for carbon neutrality by 2040. The club’s efforts include using recyclable materials, promoting sustainable transportation and engaging in reforestation projects.

Bellerin, known for his environmental activism, aligns perfectly with the club’s ethos.

Centre-half: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Continuing Liverpool’s representation, Van Dijk anchors the defence, symbolising the club’s strong stance on environmental issues and their proactive approach to reducing their carbon footprint.

And his new contract means he might even be around to see the Reds achieve their net-zero target.

Centre-half: Pau Cubarsi (FC Barcelona)

Barcelona have integrated sustainability into their operations, focusing on energy efficiency and waste reduction. The club’s commitment to the environment is evident in their initiatives to minimise their ecological impact.

Cubarsi, yet another gem from La Masia, represents a club mindful of their environmental responsibilities. After all, what’s greener than a home-grown product?

Left-back: Destiny Udogie (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tottenham have implemented various green measures, such as installing bat houses and bug hotels at their training complex and promoting biodiversity through wildflower meadows and ponds. Their stadium also utilises energy-efficient systems, commits zero waste to landfill and even operates a reusable beer cup scheme, reflecting a commitment to sustainability.

Judging by Udogie’s energy up and down the right flank, he must have a solar panel plugged directly into his backside.

Defensive midfield: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Bayern Munich have implemented various sustainability measures, including energy-efficient facilities and waste management programmes. The club’s Allianz Arena home is powered by renewable energy, showcasing a dedication to environmental stewardship.

Kimmich, known for his discipline and work ethic, embodies the club’s commitment to sustainability. And as he enters his 30s, the once-rampaging right-back has become uber-efficient in his movement at the base of midfield.

Central midfield: Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City)

Manchester City have taken significant steps towards sustainability, such as installing nearly 11,000 solar panels at their training complex to offset daily power needs. The club aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030, reflecting a proactive approach to environmental challenges.

Having returned after a brief stint with Barcelona, Gundogan’s got the green credentials of two clubs under his belt.

Central midfield: Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis)

United States international Cardoso joins Bellerin in representing Real Betis, a club at the forefront of environmental initiatives in La Liga. Their ‘Forever Green’ project encompasses a wide range of sustainability efforts, from reducing plastic use to promoting eco-friendly transportation.

Maybe Cardoso will take a ferry across the Channel if he finally seals a much-rumoured move to the Premier League.

Right wing: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Obviously. Salah, a global icon, plays for a club deeply invested in sustainability. Liverpool’s environmental strategies include reducing energy consumption and engaging fans in eco-friendly practices.

Salah’s influence amplifies the club’s green message worldwide. He also scores and assists a lot. First name on the team sheet.

Left wing: Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)

Son captains Tottenham, a club recognised for its biodiversity initiatives and sustainable stadium design.

The club’s efforts to integrate nature into their facilities set a benchmark in the Premier League. Son’s athletic peak might be behind him, but he’s still the Spurs attacker you trust more than any other.

Striker: Christian Doidge (Forest Green Rovers)

Forest Green Rovers, under the leadership of chairman Dale Vince, have been pioneers in football sustainability. They are recognised by the United Nations as the world’s first carbon-neutral football club. Their initiatives include an all-vegan menu for players and fans, a solar-powered stadium and plans for Eco Park, the world’s first all-wooden stadium.

With such an impressive sustainability CV, how could we not include one of their players here? Their top scorer last season after joining from Hibernian, veteran striker Christian Doidge gets the nod.

