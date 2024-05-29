Liverpool have been linked with a few Netherlands internationals since it was confirmed that Arne Slot would replace Jurgen Klopp, and Erik ten Hag’s time at Manchester United has proven that Dutch managers like players from their home country. So, why assume Slot will be any different?

We have done it with Manchester United (you can read that right here), so now it is time for Liverpool and Slot. We have ranked the preliminary squad that Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has selected for Euro 2024 by how likely they are to join the Premier League club this summer. Current Reds players are obviously excluded.

27) Daley Blind (Girona)

There genuinely wouldn’t be a more random transfer in 2024.

26) Mark Flekken (Brentford)

Wouldn’t really make any sense, would it?

25) Micky van de Van (Tottenham)

It would be interesting to see Liverpool test Tottenham’s resolve with a bid. He would be a perfect signing but will absolutely not happen this summer.

24) Nathan Ake (Manchester City)

City do not tend to stand in the way of players seeking pastures new, so you can’t completely rule anything out. This is pretty bloody unlikely though.

23) Bart Verbruggen (Brighton)

Not against being a sharer of the No. 1 shirt for a mid-table Premier League club, maybe Verbruggen would be content with being a cup goalkeeper for a team in contention to win every competition they participate in. And Jason Steele could leave Brighton and that would make Verbruggen to Anfield all the more unlikely.

22) Wout Weghorst (Hoffenheim)

We would love. And we think we deserve.

21) Steven Bergwijn (Ajax)

The former Tottenham forward would not improve Liverpool and that is the harsh reality.

20) Georginio Wijnaldum (Al Ettifaq)

He Knows The Club and that is sometimes all it takes.

19) Nick Olij (Sparta Rotterdam)

Should Caoimhin Kelleher decide to leave to be a first-choice goalkeeper elsewhere, Slot will need to bring in a new back-up for Alisson, so why not Olij? He had a decent season for Sparta.

18) Stefan de Vrij (Inter)

Ibrahima Konate is a brilliant – yet extremely injury-prone – player, meaning Slot could prioritise a new centre-back this summer. We are not sure De Vrij is that guy, especially at 32 years of age.

17) Tijani Reijnders (Milan)

Reijnders is a top player but way too important to AC Milan for them to entertain selling him.

16) Jerdy Schouten (PSV)

If he was three or four years younger, Shouten, 27, would be ranked higher. This would just be signing another Wataru Endo. He also only joined PSV from Bologna last year.

15) Denzel Dumfries (Inter)

A right-back is unlikely to be high on the agenda for Arne Slot this summer. The only reason he would pursue one is if he wants Trent Alexander-Arnold to fully convert to a midfielder. That is not out of the question, so Dumfries to Anfield isn’t either.

14) Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

As good a signing as this would be, De Jong seems fairly content at a dysfunctional Barcelona. He would cost a fortune too.

13) Ian Maatsen (Borussia Dortmund)

Andy Robertson might have earned himself a good WhoScored rating in the Premier League this season but there is no doubt that he did not have a great year. Slot might target a left-back capable of pushing the Scotland captain.

Having helped Borussia Dortmund reach the Champions League final after struggling for minutes in the first half of the season with Chelsea, Maatsen’s stock is as high as ever. And all while playing in a back four, when we got the impression he was better suited to being a wing-back. We like him and the Blues would be more than willing to sell. Why the hell not, eh?

12) Marten de Roon (Atalanta)

Injury has ruled De Roon out of Euro 2024, which is heartbreaking after missing Atalanta’s Coppa Italia and Europa League finals. He will take solace knowing that we have kept him in this ranking. Every cloud, mate.

11) Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid)

The prospect of Liverpool exploring a deal to sign Memphis was extremely unrealistic until Fabrizio Romano told us that he is leaving Atletico as a free agent. Now, anything is possible. Saying that, Saudi Arabia feels much more likely than Anfield.

10) Joey Veerman (PSV)

Veerman is a very good player. A set-piece expert with a wand of a right foot, the 25-year-old notched 16 assists in 29 Eredivisie appearances but would probably struggle to get in this Liverpool midfield.

9) Brian Brobbey (Ajax)

There is a lack of an out-and-out goalscorer in the striker position at Liverpool. Under Jurgen Klopp, they have always had more of a false nine than a No. 9. Roberto Firmino comes to mind. But this is not Klopp’s Liverpool anymore; this is Slot’s Liverpool. And Slot uses strikers. And in the Netherlands squad, there is no better option than Brobbey.

While targeting his boy at Feyenoord, Santiago Gimenez, feels more realistic, this is certainly not unrealistic. Brobbey has been linked with Manchester United and Arsenal this year. He seems destined for the Premier League.

8) Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen)

Similar to Dumfries, Frimpong could be signed if Slot wants to play Alexander-Arnold in midfield. The reason he is so much higher is that he has a £34m release clause and there has been a lot of talk surrounding his future, with the player reportedly keen to play in the Premier League.

7) Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich)

Konate is a player who can fall down the pecking order due to his injury problems, while Joel Matip will depart when his contract expires. Although we don’t know what incoming Bayern boss Vincent Kompany is thinking, De Ligt has been strongly linked with a transfer to England in recent months.

Should Kompany make it clear that he wants De Ligt to be a regular starter, he would be nowhere near the top 10 here, but given his future is uncertain and a new centre-back will likely be signed by Slot this summer, this could be one to keep an eye on, with Manchester United also reportedly keen.

6) Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund)

Certainly superior to the lowly-placed Bergwijn, Malen is a better player and has been linked with a few English clubs over the last year. He seems like a good fit. We are not sure why. He just does.

5) Xavi Simons (Paris Saint-Germain)

Well, any Liverpool fan would be happy with this one, surely? Simons is one of the best young players in the world and after a superb season on loan with RB Leipzig, it is unclear if Paris Saint-Germain will keep him.

If PSG decide to cash in, every top side should be chasing Simons this summer. Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Bayern. Anyone.

4) Quinten Timber (Feyenoord)

The twin brother of Arsenal defender Jurrien, Timber is a very promising midfielder. He provided 16 goal contributions in 31 Eredivisie appearances this term. His high placement is basically because he is a Feyenoord player. He is also good enough for Liverpool.

3) Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord)

A Feyenoord player already being linked with Liverpool? He had to be high up on this list.

As we say, this is pretty dependable on Kelleher’s future, though we could see Alisson move to Saudi Arabia. The interest is there but it will take a very healthy offer for the Reds to consider selling.

2) Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta)

A trend is eventually developing. Liverpool have been strongly linked with Koopmeiners – who is willing to sacrifice the Bergamo sunshine for the England rain. He would be a top signing but Juventus are also lurking. A summer transfer looks on the cards, but to who, Chris Kamara?

1) Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord)

In case you were either unaware or could not see this coming, Geertruida is reportedly a Liverpool target. Oh, and have we mentioned that Liverpool will probably sign a centre-back this summer? A right-back is also not unrealistic and Geertruida is accomplished in both positions. The Feyenoord man playing at Anfield next season seems very possible.

