‘Never give up’ Man Utd upbringing allowed McTominay ‘one of my favourite moments’ for club

Scott McTominay detailed how he’s been brought up at Manchester United to “never give up no matter the situation” and that attitude lent itself to “one of my favourite moments” on a pitch.

It’s not exactly the best of times at Old Trafford at the moment. The club had to decide on the future of Mason Greenwood in the summer, have allowed Antony time away, and have seen Erik ten Hag row with Jadon Sancho over his commitment – the winger is currently not in contention to play as a result.

On top of that, United risk dropping out of the Champions League after losing their opening two games, and have lost half of their Premier League games, putting them 10th in the table.

A loss against 14th-placed Brentford at Old Trafford in their last game would have compounded those woes and surely increased calls for Ten Hag’s sacking, that are already slowly growing.

United were staring down the barrel of that happening, but for some late heroics from McTominay. The midfielder was introduced in the 87th minute, at 1-0 to Brentford, and within 10 minutes had scored a brace and won his side the game.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, the midfielder detailed just how important securing the victory was.

“Massive. Everyone knows we are in a difficult period at the minute, but we have fighters in the group that want to keep going right until the end. It could have been anyone on that pitch scoring the two goals,” he said.

“Really pleased and hopefully we can build on that from here.”

The win was special for the midfielder as he was the scorer of both goals in dramatic fashion, and he feels having been brought through the academy at the club helped him to believe they could win, which allowed for one of the best moments of his career.

“No nerves. Just never give up no matter the situation. At this football club it is demanded that you never throw the towel in, for me I have been brought up here since I was five, I know that better than anyone,” McTominay added.

“That might be one of my favourite moments on a football pitch. Two goals at the death was incredible, but I am just happy to be able to contribute and show people that I can do it.”

