Federico Chiesa has endured a difficult start to life in the Premier League but his 2024-25 injury problems probably didn’t hit as hard as being told he wasn’t part of the plan at Juventus.

Liverpool should have been the beneficiaries of Juve’s doubts over the 27-year-old, who moved to Merseyside last summer but made just six Premier League appearances in his first season in England.

The Italian international, a European Championship winner with the Azzurri in 2021, did warrant a transfer fee when he left the Turin giants but he has spoken out about his unsatisfactory departure in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I was never offered a renewal,” revealed the Liverpool forward.

“There were contacts to talk about it after the [2024] European Championship but no one ever got back to me. When I returned after the holidays and the wedding I immediately spoke to Thiago Motta, who told me clearly and bluntly: ‘You are not part of the project, find yourself a team.’

“However, I feel great affection for Juve and the fans.”

Chiesa claimed that he was bombed out of the first-team picture at Juventus with Motta’s blessing having been unceremoniously withdrawn.

“I trained with other players who were in the same situation as me,” added Chiesa.

“They were clear from day one, they made me work for two weeks with the team, then Motta didn’t want me anymore. I am a professional, I accepted and continued training to find another team. It was a great disappointment because I care a lot about Juventus and I thought I could still give a lot.”

Limited chances to impress at Liverpool could mean the former Fiorentina player’s time in the Premier League ends up being even shorter than his time in the sun in Turin.

Asked whether he could be on the move again this summer, Chiesa was noncommittal: “It will be a topic to address in the summer. My agent, my family and I have an excellent relationship with Liverpool. The goal is to be ready for the training camp, we will look for the best solution for everyone.”

The Reds are moving quickly in the transfer market to strengthen their position as Premier League champions and Chiesa is becoming something of a forgotten man with the attacking positions very much a priority now Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez are confirmed and almost confirmed respectively.

Reported interest from AC Milan would undoubtedly attract the attention of the Italian international. As for returning to Juventus one day? “Never say never,” said Chiesa.

As it stands, Chiesa is expected to report for pre-season in early July and certainly has the quality to be a significant option for Arne Slot if he can maintain his fitness with 2025-26 on the horizon.