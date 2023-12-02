Neves breaks silence on Newcastle after transfer green light as Howe sanctions £25m sale to PL rivals

Al-Hilal and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves has revealed that he will not be looking to join Newcastle United during the January transfer window.

Neves was phenomenal for Wolves during his six-year stint with the Premier League outfit.

The talented midfielder had arguably outgrown Wolves by the end of his spell in the West Midlands. It was initially expected that he would join a Premier League Big Six side but Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal bought him in the summer for £47m.

The 26-year-old is already being linked with a return to the Premier League and he is reportedly being looked at by Newcastle, who are in the market for a midfielder who can replace Sandro Tonali while he is suspended.

Newcastle and Saudi Pro League clubs are both owned by PIF and Premier League sides recently voted against a ban on loaning players from within the same ownership group.

This gives Newcastle the freedom to recruit Neves (and other Saudi Pro League players) in January but the ex-Wolves star has insisted that he is “happy” with Al-Hilal.

“I don’t go,” Neves when asked about a potential return to the Premier League.

“I think that’s rumours because of the owner of the clubs of course, and because I’ve played in England as well.

“There was Newcastle interest before I came here but I’m really happy here, my family’s really happy, so I’m having a great time.”

Magpies head coach Eddie Howe is dealing with a major injury crisis at the moment and he is short of options for their home game against Manchester United on Saturday night.

Despite this, winger Jacob Murphy is being linked with Premier League rivals Crystal Palace and Nottm Forest. A report from Football Insider claims ‘Newcastle United will only allow winger Jacob Murphy to leave the club in January for a fee of around £20-25m’. They add.