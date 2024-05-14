Neville admits being wrong about Arsenal star now on par with two Chelsea icons – ‘I wasn’t sure’

Gary Neville has admitted he was wrong about Arsenal defender Ben White

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has flipped his opinion on Arsenal defender Benjamin White after proving to be “a really, really good right-back”.

White has been outstanding for Arsenal this season and has undoubtedly been the best right-back in the Premier League this term.

He has added more goals and assists to his game in 2023/24, while proving to be an excellent inverted full-back during the absence of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu in left-back.

In total, the 26-year-old has four goals and five assists in 50 appearances across all competitions this term.

As you will be aware from the fact he has played 50 times in 23/24, White’s durability is probably his strongest trait.

He played all 38 Premier League matches last campaign and has only missed one match across all competitions this season, the 3-1 home win against Burnley in the Premier League on November 11.

Gary Neville: I was wrong about Arsenal’s Ben White

After including White in his Premier League team of the season, former England right-back Neville admitted he was wrong about the Arsenal star.

Neville says White has proven himself to be “a really, really good right-back” and compared him to Chelsea legends Branislav Ivanovic and Cesar Azpilicueta.

“I wasn’t sure about him, I’ll be honest,” he said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.

“Is he half a right-back and half a centre-back? That was my view, I wasn’t sure what he was.”

“He’s developed into a really, really good right-back.

“I think of him now in the same quality this season, as [Branislav] Ivanovic and [Cesar] Azpilicueta for Chelsea for many years in that position. He deserves to be in [my team of the season].”

Neville was also high in praise of White’s “absolutely outstanding” defensive partners William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

“A lot has been spoken about Saliba, but Gabriel has been absolutely outstanding,” he added.

“There was something going on [at the start of the season]. Potential for him to leave but then Arsenal were not themselves.

“He [Mikel Arteta] tried different things but once Gabriel has come in and he’s been outstanding.”

Neville’s team of the season included all three Arsenal defenders as well as Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

His Sky colleague Jamie Carragher included four of Mikel Arteta’s players, omitting White as he adopted an interesting formation including three central defenders.

The Liverpool legend also included Rice, Odegaard, Gabriel and Saliba.

