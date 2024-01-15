Neville admits giving ‘poor advice’ to Man Utd transfer targets amid £88.5m ‘success’ claim

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has admitted that he’s previously given “poor advice” to players targeted by the Premier League giants.

Neville has previously suggested that Man Utd has become a “graveyard” for footballers and this has shown little sign of changing over the past 18 months under Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd‘s success rate with signings has been pretty low over the past ten years and Neville has now admitted that he has given some “pretty poor advice” to players who have been monitored by the Premier League side.

“I have spoken to players before they come here saying, ‘You’ll never regret it, it’s a magic football club’. Looking back that’s pretty poor advice,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

Man Utd notably missed out on Jude Bellingham when he left Championship outfit Birmingham City for Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham has been sensational for Real Madrid this season after completing his £88.5m move to the La Liga giants, but Neville is not sure whether he “would be a success” at Man Utd “because of the culture”.

“Other players who have chosen other clubs have gone on to be really successful,” Neville added.

“You think of Jude Bellingham, he walks into the boardroom here, Manchester United have agreed a fee with Birmingham and so have Dortmund and he has a choice between them and somehow, well done to him, he chose Dortmund and is now one of the greatest players in the world and greatest English talents.

“What would have happened if he came here? I don’t know, maybe he would be a success, but I’m not so sure because of the culture.”

FEATURE: Man Utd would be in relegation fight based on Premier League first-half table

Back in 2021, Neville admitted he “made calls” to Man Utd to get his former club to sign former Man City defender Joao Cancelo, who worked with the pundit at Valencia.

“I had him as a very young player at Valencia but you could just see exceptional talent,” Neville said in 2021.

“I made calls back to England, you could imagine to which club I’m talking about, [saying], ‘if you’d ever take a young player, he’s one you’d take’.

“Him and Andre Gomes, I felt, were exceptional talents that could come and grace the Premier League. Andre has had bad injuries which stopped him.

“But I think the education Joao Cancelo had in Italy would have been a good one for him. I think Italy toughens you up from a defensive perspective being at Juventus.

“When City paid £60m for him the only doubt I had was the fact did City need to spend £60m on a full-back again because they already had players in those positions. Not any doubt whatsoever about what this player was.