Gary Neville has revealed the “noise I’m hearing” over Ruben Amorim’s summer transfer budget and claims two reported sales prove “there’s something fundamentally wrong” at Manchester United.

United lost the Europa League final to Tottenham on Wednesday in a huge blow which saw them denied not just a major trophy but entry into the Champions League next season.

It means United will be ‘shopping in a different market’ this summer as Amorim and the INEOS bosses are faced with the huge challenge of rebuilding the squad.

Matheus Cunha looks set to join from Wolves after the Red Devils agreed to trigger his £62.5m release clause, but they have reportedly ‘shifted focus’ to a new striker from a ‘fallback’ shortlist of four, and further B-list candidates for other positions will now be in mind.

And Neville has revealed what he’s “hearing” about the transfer budget Amorim will have to revamp his squad this summer.

“They’re now in a situation where they’re running out of cash, I can’t believe I’m saying that,” said Neville.

“I think they’re today saying that Ruben Amorim will get £100million, that’s the sort of noise I’m hearing.

“That’s where they’re at. Amorim is going to stay – good, that’s fine – and they’re going to give him £100million.

“I would probably ask the question – who’s going to have to be sold to fund that? There’s going to have to be some incoming money I suspect.”

READ MORE: Ten Europa League final players who should be axed in Man Utd, Spurs rebuilds

Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo are both reportedly up for sale having been two of three ‘untouchables’ along with Rasmus Hojlund only a year ago, with United keen on their ‘pure profit’ exits.

Chelsea were interested in both players last summer, while Garnacho has also been on Napoli’s radar.

It was claimed United initially wanted £70m for Mainoo, who starred for United last season but that asking price has now reportedly dropped to just £42m after a campaign that’s seen him become little more than a bit-part player under Amorim.

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Ten reasons why Ruben Amorim should obviously be sacked by Man Utd

👉 Man Utd: Cunha, Munoz among six signings within £205m budget for INEOS after Europa final loss

👉 Man Utd: Amorim exit timeframe predicted with ‘writing on the wall’; one factor tipped to seal exit

Garnacho has played significantly more than Mainoo but is now thought to be angling for the exit after being dropped to the bench for the clash with Tottenham in San Mames, with the Red Devils wanting £60m for him.

Speaking to Argentine media after the game, Garnacho said: “It’s tough for everyone. This season has been sh*t. Losing the final now and not beating anyone in the league.

“There were a lot of things missing – when you don’t score goals, you always need more at the end. I played every round until we reached the final, I helped the team, and to play twenty minutes today… I don’t know.”

When asked about his future, Garnacho replied: “The game has an impact, but the season itself, the club’s situation… I’m going to try to enjoy the summer and see what happens next.”

Neville went on to claim there’s “something fundamentally wrong” with the club if they’re looking to sell the pair.

He added: “I tell you what, there’s something fundamentally wrong when you’re ripping the heart out of an academy at a football club.”