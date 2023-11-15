Neville thinks Arsenal’s ‘slow’ start is not ‘a bad thing’ as Man Utd legend makes bold title prediction

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes Arsenal have what it takes to win the Premier League this season despite their “slow” start to 2023/24.

The Gunners are currently third in the league, one point behind leaders Manchester City and a single goal scored behind Liverpool in second.

Despite their strong position, Mikel Arteta’s side do not look like they have gotten started yet, with a lot more to come as the season progresses.

Former England and United right-back Neville thinks Arsenal’s “slow” start to the campaign is not “a bad thing”, though.

“I think that Arsenal can win the league this season,” Neville said on the Stick to Football podcast. “Despite starting slow, the football will come, the football that we saw from them last season.

The fact that they’ve started a little bit slower, I never think is a bad thing, they’re sat there in the pack behind [top].

“My worry with Arsenal is a centre-forward, I like [Gabriel] Jesus and [Eddie] Nketiah but for me they are a number two and three, they need a number one.

“But I do think that when the football comes, and it could come after Christmas at March which is the right time, they could be the opposite of last season – a bit of a slow start and stronger finish.”

Neville’s former United captain Roy Keane does not agree, saying the title is Manchester City’s to lose.

“I think the standard of the Premier League hasn’t been great the last month or two,” Keane said. “I think some of the goals we are watching at weekends are so poor, the lack of quality.

“Man City are excellent, there’s no doubt about it. But I think the other teams need to sort themselves out, I really do. I still can’t see beyond City, even if they have some sort of blip, they are strong enough.”

Also on the Sky Sports podcast, Neville discussed when he decided to retire after a woeful spell around Christmas time in the 10/11 season.

“I got injured in 2007 and I missed the whole of the Champions League season in 2008 – that wasn’t the point where I felt that I was going to retire because I was still thirty-three, it was when I came back after eight months and felt like the game had moved on,” he said.

“The injury was the ankle, I was out for eight months and had lots of problems with it, but then I also started pulling my calves and I was having those injections that felt like oil.

“When I came back, every season I thought I was going to retire but they just offered me another year.

“I retired at Christmas in the 2010/11 season, and I should have definitely retired the year before, I knew that I’d gone.

“I actually enjoyed my last six months the previous season, but it was a shambles the season after – I had Stoke, Everton, and West Brom, I gave goals away and should have been sent off in all games.”

