Gary Neville claims Arsenal star Declan Rice is “done” after his insistence to the contrary after defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

The Gunners midfielder was picked up by Sky Sports cameras telling captain Martin Odegaard “it’s not done” while sitting on the Etihad pitch after Erling Haaland’s winner secured three points for City in the crunch title clash.

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City boss Pep Guardiola was impressed by Rice’s comment and the “resilience” it proved Arsenal have.

He told : “I saw it [on Monday] and it shows what Declan Rice means. That’s the Arsenal mentality, we’ve faced it in the Premier League these [past] seasons and in the Carabao Cup, how competitive they are.”

“Otherwise they can’t have done the season they have done in the Premier League being there and being unbeaten in the Champions League, as you have Mikel [Arteta] but also these type of players that follow the message.”

“And in the bad moments, they have the resilience [to say] we are there, we are there. That is a good example for us what we’re going to face in the six games, five games [for them] in the title race.”

Roy Keane and Gary Neville weren’t as convinced, with the former stating on The Overlap: “Pep said he loved the Declan Rice clip saying ‘it’s not done’, do you think Declan was in control when he was saying that or was it just emotion and hope?”

Arsenal hero Ian Wright responded: “Whatever he was feeling at the time, if I’m the opposition watching that, I’d be thinking ‘they’re not done and he’s their main guy'”.

Keane interrupted: “No, no, wow.”

Neville, in agreement with his former Manchester United colleague added: “No, if I was watching Declan Rice nearly in tears, and saying it’s not done, I’d be thinking you’re done. ‘It’s not done, It’s not done.’ I look at him and think he’s done.”

Wright clarified: “This is what I’m trying explain, if Pep shows them that, the Man City players will be saying ‘we’ve got them’.”

Neville then remarked: “It’s a good response, I’m just saying I didn’t feel confident – I’m a big fan of his and I said potentially last week that he would grip that game.”

Keane brutally interjected: “And did he? Did he?”

Neville responded: “No I thought Bernardo Silva and Rodri got a grip of that game.”

Keane finished:: “Exactly, exactly. You have to win that middle of the park battle.”

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