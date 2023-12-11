Neville pinpoints ‘bizarre’ Ten Hag decision but Glazers culpable for Man Utd ‘disgrace’

Gary Neville has labelled one particular Erik ten Hag decision as “bizarre” but again insisted the failings of Manchester United are down to the Glazers.

United earned plaudits for their 2-1 win over Chelsea on Wednesday but the critics are once again out in force on the back of a 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth, which Neville has described as a “disgrace”.

Anthony Martial was booed off after 56 minutes at Old Trafford and Neville admitted Ten Hag’s selection of the Frenchman is “bizarre”, and is one of the examples of where the Dutch boss “should be doing better”.

But the Sky Sports pundit remains adamant that the problems at United all stem from the Glazer family ownership.

“Look, at the moment I think we are just biding our time until the new ownership starts,” Neville said on his podcast.

“People say, ‘You can’t blame the Glazers for this or that’ – you can absolutely put it down to the owners. They haven’t got a sporting director.

“They haven’t got someone who can say no to a manager. When Man Utd managers get a bit of a power, they take over recruitment, and they start signing players. They get bigger than they should do.

“Other clubs have really, really competent sporting departments. It’s down to the Glazers that Man Utd have not for 10 years – to provide the leadership, guidance and strength over recruitment.

“If you get it wrong, £300-400m at a time, three or four times in 10 years, that is ultimate failure. That’s down to the owners.

“That’s why Sir Jim Ratcliffe is going to come in and take over the sporting department. The Glazers know they can’t do it.

“Yes, Erik ten Hag should be doing better. Yes, Anthony Martial playing up front is bizarre. The style of play isn’t there.

“The players need to do a lot better, some of the performances individually and collectively are shambolic.

“The result (against Bournemouth) is a disgrace and I can’t believe it. Well done to Bournemouth, but it should not happen. But the continued 10 years of failure is down to them (Glazers).”

