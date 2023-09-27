Gary Neville says Chelsea have a “cultural” problem which means, like Manchester United, they’re “ruining players that have been signed as good players”.

The Blues have spent over £1bn on new players since the new owners took charge and have gone backwards, finishing 12th last season and currently languishing in 14th this term having picked up just five points from their opening six games.

It was hoped Mauricio Pochettino could effectively lead a young group of players but that has so far proven not to be the case and Neville reckons the club’s problems stem “from the top”.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Neville said: “I think it’s cultural [the problems at Chelsea]. If you see what’s happening at Manchester United and Chelsea, there are so many similarities – they are ruining players that have been signed as good players.

“It’s been happening at Chelsea over the past twelve to eighteen months – it comes culturally from the top.”

Fellow pundit Jamie Carragher claims there is a lack of connection at the club, and believes the number of players being signed isn’t helping in that regard.

“We’ve all been in successful teams – yes, you need top players, but you need a connection in the dressing room, a connection with the manager, a connection with crowd, and how can that ever happen at Chelsea? I just don’t see it.

“The manager changes every two minutes. There are players coming in left, right and centre. There are probably two or three players for every position. When you bring a player in, for example Mykhaylo Mudryk – we know he hasn’t done well but they are still buying wingers. You’ve got to give that lad a chance.

“Every player must feel like there isn’t a real opportunity there for them because someone could take their place two games later. There can’t be any kind of spirit or connection at Chelsea from the top to the bottom.

“This is nothing against Chelsea, but the good thing to come of this is that it shows you that throwing lots of money at something doesn’t automatically work. There has got to be a plan, a structure.

“Who are you bringing in? Who’s playing with who? The best teams will normally spend the most money, I understand that, but the way Chelsea have done it – spending so much in the last twelve months – there is more to it.”

