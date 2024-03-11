Neville brands Carragher rivalry claim ‘offensive’ as Liverpool ‘demolished’ by Man City

Gary Neville claimed Jamie Carragher’s comments on Monday Night Football on the rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester City were “offensive”.

Ian Wright joined Carragher in the Sky Sports studio and the pair analysed Sunday’s 1-1 draw between Liverpool and City.

And Carraghe claimed the meetings between Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola’s sides over the last few seasons have produced the highest quality of any in the Premier League era.

Carragher said: “I don’t think we’ve seen games like this. And that’s not because Liverpool are involved.

“You go back to that rivalry between United and Arsenal, that was more fierce and aggressive between the players and managers. In terms of quality, intensity, entertainment… I don’t think we’ve seen this before.”

Gary Neville, absent from the studio as he was on co-commentary duty for Chelsea’s 3-2 win over Newcastle, was asked for his take on the dicussion, and couldn’t believe what he had heard from Carragher, or that Arsenal legend Wright had stood idly by.

“I mean, Carragher’s statement that Liverpool and Manchester City over the last six years is the greatest rivalry is offensive,” he said.

“From ’98 to 2004, Arsenal won three titles. Manchester United won four. It was blood, thunder and quality. Everything that you’d want in a rivalry.

“Over the last six years, Liverpool have won one title. It’s been an absolute demolition. And for Ian Wright to stand there and not pull him up on it is unbelievable.”

Carragher hit back, saying: “I mean, listen, off the pitch, it was a bigger rivalry. They all didn’t like each other. He [Neville] was running down the tunnel trying to get away from [Patrick] Vieira…”

The former defender then doubled down on his assertion, adding: “In terms of quality, I think these are the better games. 100 per cent. They never, ever disappoint.”

Ian Wright also chipped in. “You know something, Gary. I’m fine with all the rivalry stuff. It’s fine. Just let it go, bro. Let it go.”

