‘Like 20 years ago’ – Neville says Bruno Fernandes is proof of how vapid Man Utd are under Ten Hag

Gary Neville reckons “any team that is anything at all” would have Bruno Fernandes playing in a defined position, as the Sky Sports pundit insists Pep Guardiola wouldn’t grant the Manchester United captain “freedom to go everywhere”.

The Red Devils playmaker is the sixth-most creative player in the Premier League this season despite his side’s struggles, but while Neville recognises he is the club’s “best player”, he insists Bruno and United would be far better off if Ten Hag didn’t allow him such freedom.

“Any team that is anything at all, you see repeated pass patterns and combinations,” Gary Neville told his co-hosts on the Stick to Football podcast, brought to you by Sky Bet.

“I think about Bruno Fernandes, and I watched him on Sunday, he’s obviously the best player in terms of talent – but he’s everywhere.

“He must be being told to go and do what he wants. I don’t think Bruno Fernandes is that type of guy.

“If, for Pep Guardiola, a player plays out of position for a minute or two, he’s on the sideline saying, ‘Get back into your position’, and I think Ten Hag is giving him the freedom to go everywhere, and actually that means you can never have a combination or a pattern – when you’ve got your main midfield player everywhere on the pitch.

“It’s almost like 20 years ago, where your number 10 was given licence to play. That’s gone now, you have to fit within a combination and pattern system and attacking shape, and that’s the bit that I think Bruno is told he must be able to go everywhere.

“I never see Ten Hag going up to him and telling him to get back into position.”

Neville’s co-host and former team-mate Roy Keane questioned Ten Hag’s playing style after the 2-2 draw with Spurs.

“I think we turn up for games and you watch United and you don’t know what you’re going to get,” Keane said.

“When you come watch Man United, it doesn’t mean you’re going to win every week but you’d like to see something that’s going to be more consistent, but this United team, you haven’t got a clue what you’re going to get!”

“I think teams are going to Old Trafford now and enjoy it!” the former defender added.

