Gary Neville thinks Paul Merson had the worst prediction out of Sky Sports' pundits

Gary Neville has called out Paul Merson for his pre-season prediction that Tottenham would finish in the bottom half of the Premier League this season.

Tottenham appointed Ange Postecoglou as their manager last June following Antonio Conte’s fiery exit during the run-in in 2022/23.

Postecoglou successfully navigated a summer full of uncertainty with Harry Kane linked with an exit.

Despite interest from Manchester United, the England captain joined Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich to get his hands on a trophy for the first time in his career.

In his debut, he came off the bench as Bayern lost the German Super Cup final and for the first time since 2012, the Bavarians have ended the season without a trophy.

This has made it a nightmare maiden season for Kane in terms of team success, but he has been outstanding while his team-mates falter, scoring 44 goals and providing 12 assists in 45 appearances.

Following Kane’s departure last August, Arsenal icon Merson boldly claimed that Tottenham would finish in the bottom half this campaign.

He was not even remotely close to being correct, with Spurs currently fifth in the Premier League with one match remaining.

This, in Neville’s opinion, was the worst Sky Sports pundit prediction of the season.

Neville admitted that it was either Merson’s take or his opinion that Bournemouth – who are sitting pretty in 11th – would get relegated.

“It’s probably mine or Merse’s looking at that,” said Neville. “Bournemouth I think are 11th at the moment, aren’t they? If they went down, then they would be 18th. That’s seven places out. Merse is seven places out really, isn’t he?

“A lot of people wouldn’t have thought Bournemouth would go down. A lot of people wouldn’t have thought Tottenham would finish in the bottom-half. They are out-there-predictions.

“I think Man United finishing in the top four. I think 99% of people would have said that would happen. It shocked everybody. For me, that (Man United finishing in the top four) isn’t the worst prediction.

“For me, the worst prediction is when you go out there, say something you believe and think you are a bit of an outlier, then it doesn’t happen – I’m going to go for (Merson’s prediction as the worst). Tottenham were never going to finish in the bottom-half, were they? Sorry, Merse.”

