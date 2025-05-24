Neville, Carragher clash over Man Utd, Liverpool club size debate: ‘They’re 16th!’

Jamie Carragher says he “used to be embarrassed to go out of the house” when his Liverpool side were seventh in the Premier League – taking a dig at Manchester United, who are currently 16th.

Ruben Amorim’s side have lost 18 matches in the Premier League this season and currently sit 16th, two spots above the relegation zone.

Liverpool, meanwhile, won the title at a canter – their 20th top-flight triumph – equalling United’s all-time record.

The Reds are well placed to become the outright record holders, with a huge summer transfer window planned in a bid to retain their crown.

Their success comes during a miserable spell for United – and not just because their biggest rivals are thriving.

The Red Devils lost to Tottenham Hotspur in Wednesday’s Europa League final and face a summer of uncertainty without the revenue that comes from continental competition.

They could have secured Champions League football and £100million in revenue, but due to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, they will now struggle to improve Amorim’s squad.

Sky Sports pundits Carragher and Neville have been debating who the bigger club is, with both men staunchly defending their former sides.

MORE ON MAN UTD ON F365

👉 Man Utd: Cunha, Munoz among six signings within £205m budget for INEOS after Europa final loss

👉 Ten reasons why Ruben Amorim should obviously be sacked by Man Utd

👉 Man Utd ‘shift focus’ to PL striker on four-man ‘fallback’ list as Berrada agent rift foils £63m deal

Liverpool legend Carragher concedes that Neville’s former team are the “bigger” club, but insists the Merseysiders are “the better and more successful” one.

Neville isn’t having it, claiming United remain the superior club.

Here’s the full transcript of their exchange, including Carragher’s comment about being too embarrassed to leave the house during tough times at Liverpool – a pointed remark as Amorim’s United languish in 16th place in the league:

Carragher: “If someone says to me, ‘Man United are the bigger club but we’re the better and more successful club’, I’d shake hands on that.” Neville: “Better? Remove better. Remove better” Carragher: “Well we are. We are.” Neville: “You’re more successful, but remove better.” Carragher: “Better. Better run. Everything. You’ve had two managers who were unbelievable… Neville: “You can’t say that based on five years, six years, seven years.” Carragher: “You lost Sir Matt Busby and got relegated; what type of football club does that? You’re now 16th in the Premier League. I used to think… I used to be embarrassed to go out of the house when I played for Liverpool and we were seventh. They’re 16th! It’s unbelievable!” Neville: “You’ve won two leagues in 30-odd years.” Carragher: “We’ve won 20 in 100 years, you can look at it whatever way you want.” Neville: “You’ve won two leagues in 20/30-odd years.” Carragher: “Yeah, and you’ve won 19 in 100 years.”

📢 Are Manchester United bigger and better than Liverpool? Join the debate Below The Line… 👇