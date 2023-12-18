Neville, Carragher double down on title predictions as Liverpool ‘luck’ set to run out

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville are sticking to their title predictions as Liverpool’s draw with Manchester United on Sunday meant Arsenal now have a one-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

The dull 0-0 draw at Anfield marked the first time since April that Jurgen Klopp’s side had failed to score, and also brought to an end their perfect record on home soil this season.

The Reds were top of the table heading into the weekend, and unsurprisingly, the lacklustre performance from Klopp’s side did nothing to change Carragher’s mind that his former side are ready to go all the way this season.

“I think it’s like Liverpool are playing a season ahead of schedule, ahead of where they should be. How good is this Liverpool team?” Carragher asked on Sky Sports.

“I think the feeling was that they wanted to make it back into the Champions League for this season and then get back up there, but I think you can even speak to Arsenal supporters and wonder about their own team. They have that goalkeeping situation over there so it feels like there are questions around the top two right now.

“I don’t think Liverpool will win the league, not this year. I think they’ve had good luck so far, certainly had bad luck with the Tottenham game but they’ve also ridden on some lucky results so far. I’m not sure they can continue to do that.”

Fellow pundit Neville tipped Arsenal to win the title at the start of the season and reckons the league leaders have “an incredible chance” of pipping Manchester City this term.

“I don’t think Liverpool can win the league,” Neville said.

“I had Arsenal at the start of the season and that’s only because I could see City having a little slip after the incredible treble-winning season they had last year. With Pep Guardiola, how many times does he only win one game in six in the league?

“It’s not complacency but I think there’s times where in the first part of the season, games might not feel as important as you want them to be. Come February, the Champions League knockout stage could come and they’ll hit the ground running.

“I think it’ll come down to injuries in the end – if Arsenal can keep their players fit, they’ve got an incredible chance to win it this year but you can’t rule City out, obviously.”