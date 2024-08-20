Neville drops bold Liverpool prediction with Man Utd advantage to ensure Ten Hag’s side finish higher

Gary Neville has backed Manchester United to finish higher than Liverpool this season as Erik ten Hag’s side have an advantage over their arch-rivals.

There have been significant changes at Liverpool in recent months as new head coach Arne Slot has replaced Jurgen Klopp. This is while Michael Edwards has returned to the club as FSG’s CEO of Football and Richard Hughes has become their sporting director.

The Reds are yet to make a summer signing but they got off to a winning start in the Premier League on Saturday as they beat newly-promoted Ipswich Town 2-0.

Meanwhile, Man Utd have done some positive business this summer following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s takeover and his overhaul of their recruitment team.

The Red Devils have already spent around £150m on transfers this summer and could make a couple more signings before the window closes later this month.

Erik ten Hag’s side also won their first game as summer signing Joshua Zirkzee netted a late winner in their 1-0 home victory against Fulham.

Neville made his 2024/25 Premier League predictions during Sky Sports’ coverage of Leicester City’s 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Monday night.

The Man Utd legend has backed his former club to finish third, while he thinks Liverpool will be fifth. He has argued that they will experience “some pain” this season following Klopp’s exit.

“My view would be that the impacts of Klopp will take its toll just going off evidence of history,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

“That’s it. Evidence of history of a manager like that leaving at some point, I think there’ll be some pain this season for Liverpool, and it could cost them.”

Neville has also argued that Man Utd have an advantage over Liverpool as Ten Hag’s side have “got more in midfield”.

“Liverpool have got far better forwards that is the thing that they do have,” Neville added.

“If I look at Manchester United’s midfield players, if you add I think equal coaches, and we don’t know what Erik ten Hag and Arne Slot are going to match up like.

“I do think Liverpool, with Endo, Szoboszlai and MacAllister that they’ve done unbelievably well to get the performance levels out of those three that they have, Jurgen Klopp.

“I really do question that that midfield is going to stand up throughout the season and if it does again I take my hat off to them. Well done. Unbelievable. Prove me wrong.

“I think Manchester United have got more in midfield. I think they’ve got more depth, and they’ve got good players in there. Kobbie Mainoo, who’s coming into that now, alongside Casemiro, Fernandes is in there, Mason Mount’s in there. McTominay is in there.”