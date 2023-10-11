Gary Neville tips ‘erratic’ duo to cost Arsenal the title unless January ‘talk’ becomes reality

Gary Neville has questioned whether “erratic” Arsenal duo Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have what it takes to drive Mikel Arteta’s to the Premier League title.

The Gunners beat Manchester City 1-0 on Sunday courtesy of Gabriel Martinelli’s deflected strike in a big boost to their title chances.

But both Jesus and Nketiah posed little threat, with the latter replaced late on as Arsenal chased a winner.

While Neville is an admirer of the duo’s work ethic, the pundit is worried they are not clinical enough.

Speaking on The Overlap’s Stick to Football podcast, Neville explained: “There’s one thing about Arsenal, I’ve watched Arsenal in big games this season – against Tottenham and against City – and look, they’ve both been difficult games.

“Tottenham have been in good form and obviously City are City and they don’t give a lot away. But Nketiah and Jesus… there’s talk this morning of Ivan Toney being linked with Arsenal in January.

“There’s no doubt Nketiah and Jesus they work their absolute socks off, but in quality terms I just found in those two matches, is that going to be enough to win Arsenal the league?

“That’s my only doubt is actually a centre-forward, because if they’d had a centre-forward – like if they had a Haaland, if they had a Kane – I’d be saying, ‘It’s Arsenal I think if they can keep Saliba and Gabriel and Rice fit’.

“But, honestly, I worry about Nketiah and Jesus. They’re erratic.”

He added: “They’re not wired, are they, to score goals naturally. Instinctively they don’t make the runs that you see goalscorers make.

“They hold back, they’re always looking for the pull-back, they’re never getting across players.

“I just look at Jesus, he is quite erratic in front of goal. The work ethic of both of them is brilliant, I just question, at that level, can they win the league without another striker?”

Arsenal legend Ian Wright agreed with Neville’s assessment, adding: “You can’t question the endeavour of both of these players, Eddie and Jesus, but in the moments I think you look back at the Tottenham game, with the Jesus miss.

“For a player of his level, his calibre, to get into that position at 1-0 up, you have to [score]. Those chances have to be buried. And I believe for what Arsenal are trying to do, the margins are so small now, you cannot afford to be missing chances like that and not win those games.

“And what I’m seeing with Eddie, he’s working his socks off, no chances really made for him. The work off the ball, fantastic, same with Jesus.”