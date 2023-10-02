Neville explains why he doesn’t think Liverpool or Tottenham will challenge for the title

Liverpool and Tottenham are unlikely to challenge for the Premier League title this season, according to former Manchester United defender Gary Neville.

Spurs beat the Reds 2-1 on Saturday in a controversial match which saw Jurgen Klopp’s men end the game with nine men.

The PGMOL came out and apologised for “significant human error” after Liverpool were wrongly denied a goal with the match officials at the heart of the decision stood down from duty for the rest of the weekend.

On Saturday, PGMOL admitted the pair had failed to act after Luis Diaz’s 34th-minute strike was incorrectly ruled out for offside. Still images of the incident showed Cristian Romero play Diaz onside.

The disallowed goal came with the match still at 0-0 but after Curtis Jones had been controversially sent off following Darren England’s intervention.

Son Heung-min scored moments after Diaz’s strike was ruled out to put Spurs in front, although Cody Gakpo levelled, and Tottenham would continue their brilliant start to the season when an own-goal from Joel Matip gave Ange Postecoglou’s side all three points in stoppage time.

The victory means Tottenham are now just one point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City – who slipped up against Wolves on Saturday -but Neville doubts their title credentials.

Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast: “I don’t think they’re title contenders. When you see the bench coming on at the end, you know they’re not title contenders, I think they’ll be way off that. But what they are is spirited, more resilient than I imagined they would be and I say that more out of the North London Derby last week and what I saw.

“They’re in a good place. There’s a spirit in the stadium, on the pitch and there is a connection with the way the manager is, the players on the pitch and the people in the crowd. We’re not talking too much about the boardroom at Spurs as much as we would have been in the last few years.

“There’s no doubt there’s something happening here for Spurs. It isn’t always as good as it looks and I think there will be challenges down the line, but I think they’ll have a better season than I thought they would.”

Despite losing to Tottenham, Liverpool are still just two points adrift of Man City but Neville also doubts the Reds chances of beating Arsenal or the Citizens to the Premier League title.

On Liverpool, Neville continued: “I’ve gone soft, why do I feel sorry for Liverpool? I should be dancing in the air with the Tottenham fans singing about Big Ange. There’s a professional side to you when you realise what Matip, Jota and Curtis Jones will be going through in the dressing room.

“Liverpool gave so much. They looked rock solid, they were resilient, everything you would want in a football team. We’re really quick sometimes to look at a team and say they’re not putting it in, you’d never say that about Jurgen Klopp’s teams. That was the absolute opposite from that Liverpool team today.

“They’ve run themselves into the ground. Klopp’s substitutions, the way in which they defended, the way in which they managed the game, they looked experienced. I’ve been critical of that Liverpool backline at times in this last 12 months for a team so experienced to concede goals but actually they’d only conceded five goals before this game.”

Neville added: “They’ve definitely got a spirit, a fight, Klopp’s teams always do. I don’t think they’ll challenge for the title. Their midfield is better and settled in quicker than I thought they would, but I still think there will be some challenges that they haven’t got a true holding player. They’re in a pretty decent place.

“Klopp might not challenge for the title this season but another transfer window or two and he may have something quite special. If Nunez, Diaz, Salah, Jota, Gakpo, Gravenberch, if those players can start to build something this season they may be in a place next season where they can challenge again with one or two more additions. They aren’t far away.

“Klopp will be in a good place from where he was in the transfer window when he was wondering what was going to happen and there was a little bit of dismay amongst Liverpool fans that they wouldn’t get those midfield players they needed.”