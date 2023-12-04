Neville names key ‘factor’ as he doubts Liverpool legs in Premier League title race

Gary Neville says he still is “not sure” about Liverpool’s chances of winning the Premier League this season, but named the key “factor” that gives them some hope.

Liverpool came from behind in a seven-goal thriller at Anfield on Sunday, with Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold both scoring late goals as they secured a dramatic 4-3 win.

Arsenal retained their place at the top of the table with a 2-1 win over Wolves, but Liverpool are now second after Manchester City faltered with Dejan Kulusevski’s stoppage time header securing a point for Tottenham in a 3-3 draw at the Etihad.

And though Neville doubts Liverpool’s ability to stay the course in a title race with Arsenal and City this season, the Sky Sports pundit believes having Jurgen Klopp at the helm is a “factor” which means they can’t be ruled out.

“Liverpool I’m not sure about but then they’ve got Klopp, so I think that’s a factor because he can win and he’s proven he can win,” he said on the Gary Neville Podcast.

“Arsenal have still got to demonstrate in a run-in – and they need to get to that run-in – but they look like they’re on track and can handle a run-in. I’m confident they’ll handle a run-in than last year because last year they went under in every single sense, they failed.

“They have got more this season, I think Arsenal have got what it takes to win a league I think that group of players are very good. There’s a lot to play for but the more points dropped, the more confidence Arsenal will gain.

“What I would want to see is Arsenal and City in a run-in again, if Liverpool are there as well it becomes a three-horse race – great – but usually in the end, it becomes two. If it’s Arsenal and Manchester City again, it’ll be interesting to see how Arsenal handle it – I do feel like they’ll handle it.”

