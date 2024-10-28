Man Utd legend Gary Neville feels “anybody that’s half decent” are capable of beating Erik ten Hag’s side after another Premier League defeat.

The Red Devils were beaten in controversial circumstances on Sunday afternoon when Jarrod Bowen scored an injury-time penalty to hand West Ham United victory at the London Stadium.

Crysencio Summerville scored his first Premier League goal for the Hammers before Casemiro’s 81st-minute equaliser, but it was Bowen who scored the late winner to see his side leapfrog Man Utd in the table on goal difference.

Man Utd manager Ten Hag was left stunned the decision to award West Ham a penalty and rued missed chances after the match, singling out Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford for their wastefulness.

Ten Hag’s side are now 14th in the Premier League with four defeats from their opening nine matches and the Dutchman is unsurprisingly top of the Premier League sack race, despite Wolves, Ipswich Town and Southampton all being winless.

While the circumstances of the result might make you feel sorry for Ten Hag, it is abundantly clear he is on borrowed time at Old Trafford.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his minions have a big decision to make with the former Ajax boss preparing his players for a midweek Carabao Cup clash at home to Leicester City before they host in-form Chelsea in the Premier League.

Former Man Utd right-back Neville is not looking forward to the Chelsea game and thinks “another defeat next Sunday” could be the end for Ten Hag.

“I always think that anybody that’s half-decent, that can play, will beat this United team,” he said on The Gary Neville Podcast.

“I just think anybody that’s half-decent, that puts their shoulders up and has the quality, which Chelsea have got in parts of the pitch, and Man Utd are in danger.

“I don’t think there can be another defeat next Sunday at Old Trafford. I genuinely don’t.

“I think it’s getting to that point now where there is a real worry. I’m worried because the results, the lack of goals, the lack of performances, it’s stacking up week after week after week, and there will be some sort of reasons given [on Sunday] – I’m not going to say excuses – but reasons given around missing chances.

“But they keep missing chances. These are the players that have been recruited over the last couple of seasons mainly.

“It’s a sobering time because the feeling was after winning the FA Cup final and investing well, having a more smooth transfer window, that now it’s looking like here we are again at that moment where it’s going badly wrong.

“It’s getting to that point where it’ll become unbearable, the pressure in this next week or two around Erik ten Hag.

“Just purely the position in the league, they are 14th. Manchester United… I mean, it’s Manchester United. He can’t be 14th in the league. He can be after one or two games, maybe, but not after nine, not after 10.”