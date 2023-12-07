Neville blasts ‘f***ing unforgivable’ ex-Man Utd star as ‘f***ers try to get Ten Hag sacked’

Gary Neville says Nemanja Matic’s interview this week is “f***ing unforgivable” as the Manchester United “f***ers try to get another manager sacked”.

Matic – who made 189 appearances for United in five seasons – made the revelation earlier this week that Jadon Sancho and Paul Pogba were “always late for training”, and they were the biggest contributors in a season in which the players racked up fines of £75,000 for tardiness.

In response to the revelation, Neville told the Stick To Football podcast: “I remember being late once when I was coming into Carrington, once in 20 years.

“I got stuck in horrendous traffic; I was never late. I was ringing up, I was frantic, I was absolutely devastated.

“Just the standards that I set, just if anyone else was late I’d criticise people, because that is the most disrespectful thing you can do, making your teammates wait.

“Working hard goes without saying, but if everyone is waiting for you, you can’t be that person in life.”

But Neville was far more upset by Matic’s decision to go public, claiming it was “f***ing unforgivable”, as all the recent leaks from the United dressing room have been.

He added: “I have been soft on the [United] players for 12 months because I’ve focused on the rotten environment with the ownership, there’s difficulties at the club for players to succeed just with everything that’s around them.

“A lot’s not right with the club, and hopefully new ownership will sort it out.

“But what we’ve heard from Nemanja Matic in the last week about lateness is something that just riles me.

“The biggest betrayal you can have in a football dressing room is when players or players’ representatives are going to the media to undermine the manager and other players in your dressing room. Honestly, that is f***ing unforgivable.

“For me, I concentrated when I heard these stories on ‘here we go again, the f***ers, they’re going to try and get another manager sacked’, ‘another group of players thrown out’, and you know it’s happening and that it’s been fed.

“I thought ‘stop winging, shut your mouths, work as hard as you can, and the day after, come back and do it again’ – that’s it.

“I have some sympathy with them at the moment and how it is at the club, the continuing poor recruitment, negativity, lack of sporting department.

“I’ve given them a pretty easy ride – but I have no sympathy at all for them if they are leaking stories or if they are being late.”

