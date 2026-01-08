Gary Neville has furiously criticised Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli over his reaction to Conor Bradley’s horror injury in Liverpool’s 0-0 draw at the Emirates.

Arsenal and Liverpool played out a dull, goalless draw in the pouring rain on Thursday night.

Gunners fans will be disappointed their team didn’t push harder, but it was ultimately a solid point for both sides.

In an otherwise uneventful game, there was a melee late on when Bradley went down with what appeared to be a serious injury.

Before the Northern Ireland right-back was stretchered off, Martinelli attempted to push him off the pitch to receive treatment after throwing the ball at him. Bradley hadn’t left the pitch yet but did move further across the sideline, making Martinelli’s reaction unacceptable and prompting an understandably angry response from the Liverpool players.

Arsenal ‘idiot’ blasted for endangering Liverpool man

During Sky Sports commentary, Manchester United legend Neville was fuming, calling the Arsenal forward an “idiot” and questioning why a Liverpool player didn’t “whack him and take the red card.”

Neville said: “I am surprised one of the Liverpool players hasn’t gone over and had a right pop at him. I think an apology is needed.

“I’m fuming with Martinelli. I don’t know how a Liverpool player didn’t go and whack him and take the red card. Absolutely disgraceful.”

It’s unclear if Martinelli will face any punishment. If Bradley is seriously injured, action could be taken to make an example of him and help prevent similar incidents in the future.

Bradley was stretchered off in visible agony, which doesn’t bode well for him, or Martinelli.

