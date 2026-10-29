Gary Neville insists the Glazers “have to sell” Manchester United in a furious rant after a report revealed two ‘sale triggers’.

It’s open season at Man Utd. Michael Carrick is set for a ‘stay of execution’ at the club after a run of six defeats and just two victories in 12 games at the start of the season.

He’ll be in charge for Chelsea and – if that’s not a complete disaster – will likely stay on for the games against Roma and Aston Villa before an international break which will allow the poor sap who’s set to replace him a bit more time to get their feet under the table.

Carrick was cheered by the Man Utd faithful as he left the Old Trafford pitch following the 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth, before a quite remarkable tone shift resulted in those very same fans vociferously booing their own players.

Wayne Rooney has launched into a very sweary rant about the Man Utd players. He “would love to go in that dressing room and say, ‘What the f*** are you all doing?’.”

But we all know the only possible way to fix Manchester United is through new ownership. The Glazers and the right-wing straw man they brought into the mix nearly three years ago have to go.

After saddling Man Utd with £600m worth of debt following their leveraged takeover 21 years ago, many of the problems the club has suffered since, on and off the field, can be attributed to the absentee Glazers.

And Neville took aim at the American owners on The Overlap, explaining why they now “have to sell” the club.

“There’s £1.2bn of debt in that football club, they’re hamstrung in some ways,” Neville said on Stick to Football. “They’ve spent an absolute fortune, just under Man City in the last 15 years. £1.4bn on players, they’re second in the spending, but a lot of it’s the never-never.

“It’s debt, they owe hundreds of millions on players, overdraft and debt, that’s Manchester United. Surely the Glazer family over in America, in Tampa, they’re very popular over there, they go to every game, apparently, I hear, they go to all the NFL games, they’ve never been to Old Trafford hardly in 20-odd years.

“My point is, they have to sell now, enough is enough, the club is in debt, you’ve not spent a penny on the stadium, you’re now trying to borrow £2bn for a stadium you don’t know how you’ll how the hell you’ll borrow.

“You’ve got a failure of a 13, 14 years on the football side, you’ve subbed it out to somebody else, which is ridiculous, is it now at a point where they have to sell.”

Neville’s rant came on the back of of an ESPN report explaining that there are two potential ‘sale triggers’ for the Glazers: Manchester City being relegated from the Premier League and removed as a major rival, and the construction of a new stadium at Old Trafford.