Gary Neville hit out at one Liverpool star for “killing” his teammate in a “really strange” moment during the 3-0 loss against Manchester City.

Liverpool built momentum ahead of Sunday’s match against Man City by beating Aston Villa and Real Madrid, though they crashed back down to earth at the Etihad.

The Reds were utterly dominated in a dire first half against Man City, with goals from Erling Haaland and Nico Gonzalez placing the hosts in the ascendancy.

Arne Slot’s side were better in the second half than they were in the first, but they were picked off on the counter-attack as Jeremy Doku finished the game with a great strike from distance.

This likely ends Liverpool’s hopes of retaining their Premier League title this season as Slot’s team sit eight points adrift of table-toppers Arsenal following this weekend’s fixtures.

Liverpool have been fragile in defence throughout this season and this was also the case against Man City, with centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate’s performances severely declining.

Neville has hit out at Van Dijk for his involvement in Gonzalez’s goal, with the Liverpool captain “killing” goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

“It’s a really worrying performance for Liverpool, it’s as bad a performance from them that I’ve seen in a long time,” Neville said on Sky Sports commentary.

“They’ve lost every battle one-v-one, every single one of them. Their legs looked gone in that first half.

“Virgil van Dijk was really strange for Man City’s second. He was just standing there and lets it hit him. There’s a little movement from his right leg and it kills his goalkeeper.

“Liverpool fans will be worried. There was a huge amount of optimism around the transfer window but it’s not quite happening yet and this is a big disappointment today.”

Fellow pundit Roy Keane, meanwhile, has explained why he thinks “it is crisis time for Liverpool”.

“I think it is crisis time for Liverpool. It’s okay to lose to a club like Man City – it’s a tough place to come,” Keane said after the match.

“But to lose seven in ten – five league losses already – It has to be a crisis for a club like Liverpool.

“I thought Liverpool looked like a really weak team today.

“The manager said he was pleased with the second half, but the game was over! It’s easy to play well when you’re not playing for anything.

“I thought [Slot’s] assessment of the game was spot on. City looked stronger, technically better and more physical than Liverpool today.

“[Liverpool] still had moments, they’ve always got quality, but the goals they’re giving away – their decision making – was not good enough.

“There was a lack of intensity, a lack of energy. The subs, when they came on, looked really soft.

“I think it is a crisis for Liverpool.”