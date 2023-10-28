Neville makes ‘hopeful’ Manchester derby prediction despite Man Utd being ‘poor’ – ‘a real chance’

Gary Neville is feeling “more hopeful than expectant” ahead of Manchester United’s game against rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

The Red Devils – who have two of the worst finishers in the Premier League – have endured a dreadful start to this season as they have lost four of their first nine league games.

They were also beaten in their opening two Champions League group games but they have somewhat recovered in recent weeks.

Man Utd have beaten Brentford, Sheffield United and FC Copenhagen in their last three games but they were unable to do so in a convincing fashion.

Erik ten Hag‘s side are up against it this weekend as they host Man City at Old Trafford. Pep Guardiola’s team have not been at their best themselves as they have recently been beaten by Wolves and Arsenal.

Man City are still firm favourites to win this weekend but Neville thinks United will have a “real chance” if they are “in the game with 20 minutes to go”.

“I went to the Copenhagen game on Tuesday night, I mean United were really poor first half, they were better in the second. They were poor last week, you know the form’s not there – they are not playing well,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

“So we are just reliant on talking about, you know it’s a derby, they’ll be up for it, I would always say for United on Sunday that if they are in the game with 20 minutes to go they’ve got a real chance just because of the crowd and the way in which the feeling will be in the stadium – that happened last season when they were 1-0 down and won 2-1.

“There’s no way United are going to come out on Sunday and blitz City in football terms because they’ve not been at that level, but City are just a bit below par as well so it will be interesting to see.

“United can bring the best out of City with the football that they play and last season was a surprise – we’ll see what happens. I’m more hopeful than expectant.”

Paul Merson meanwhile has explained why he thinks Man Utd will be “dangerous” opponents for Man City.

“United do go into this game as massive underdogs but it does help in some ways because the fans will stick with them. They will know they are up against it against Manchester City and will know the players need their support through the whole game,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“There’s no real expectation on Erik ten Hag’s side on Sunday, so that makes them dangerous.”

