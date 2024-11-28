Gary Neville reckons Liverpool ‘could run all over’ Manchester City at Anfield and has made a frankly unbelievable claim about Jamie Redknapp.

Liverpool host Manchester City on Sunday in a game the defending Premier League champions surely cannot lose if they are to remain in the title race.

Pep Guardiola’s side are second but already eight points back and on a historically poor run of form, only ending a run of five consecutive defeats with a laughable draw against Feyenoord.

They will go into Sunday’s game against Liverpool, leaders of both the Premier League and Champions League tables, as underdogs in a meaningful game for the first time in years, and Neville fears the worst for them.

“I think Liverpool versus Manchester City is really interesting,” Neville said on The Overlap US. “I’m doing the game and can’t wait for it because there is a lot riding on it.

“I’ve never seen City look as vulnerable in the Pep Guardiola era.”

Neville then offered his most shocking revelation of all: Jamie Redknapp apparently made “a really good point” when previewing the game.

“Jamie Redknapp mentioned this and I thought it was a really good point, where he said that the pressure, all of a sudden, in this fixture is on Liverpool in the sense that everyone will expect Liverpool to win because everyone is beating City!” Neville said.

“What will that do to Liverpool? I think Liverpool will win. Looking at City at this moment in time, when you feel that intensity and passion that Liverpool have, I think they could run all over them is my gut feeling.

“But there is that Pep Guardiola, this group of players have achieved a lot in this last four, five years, you could never write them off.

“Is this the day that basically they’re poked that much that they stir and something happens? It could be but my feeling is that Liverpool will win this game.

“But the pressure, I think, is on Liverpool to win, more than it is on City to win because of what has happened.

“It’s mad to think that City have lost all those games in a row, it’s intriguing and I’m looking forward to it already.”

Liverpool’s focus has already switched to Manchester City despite any temptation to bask in the glow of a dominant win over European champions Real Madrid.

Virgil van Dijk batted away two questions about his future and said he was concentrating on the Manchester City match when asked on Wednesday night, but there has been a massive reported breakthrough in contract negotiations.