Neville, Keane fume as Man Utd are ‘obliterated’ by Man City – ‘It’s a long way back for this team’

Manchester United were thrashed 3-0 by rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford, and it’s fair to say that Gary Neville and Roy Keane weren’t happy with the performance.

Erling Haaland opened the scoring in the 26th minute after Man Utd conceded a ‘soft’ penalty when Rasmus Hojlund pulled down Rodri in the box.

It was in the second half when Man Utd really struggled, however. Haaland got his brace with a good header in the 49th minute, before providing a nice assist for Phil Foden, who put home a tap in with 10 minutes of time remaining.

In the immediate aftermath of the game, Neville said that Man Utd were ‘obliterated’ by Man City, and highlighted how far off it they were in the second 45.

“The only claim that Man Utd may have is that the penalty in the first half was maybe a little bit soft, and they may think that’s cost them the game.

“But the second half was all to play for. The first half was half a contest, the second wasn’t a contest at all. Erik ten Hag’s men have been obliterated.

“I didn’t think the substitutions were great, but I have to say the performance of the players in the second half after they went 2-0 down – they lost their discipline in the last 20 minutes. A shambles.

Roy Keane was equally frustrated with Man Utd’s performance, and highlighted the huge gap in quality between the two teams.

“Man City weren’t even at their best, it was the same as the FA Cup final last season. They’re just toying with United now. It was almost embarrassing for the players.

“They were short in every aspect of the game technically, tactically and worryingly even physically. United were so off it.

“Credit to Man City though, they’re an outstanding team. United… where do you start and where do you finish? It’s a long way back for this team.”

Man Utd face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday before heading to Fulham next weekend, which have become two huge matches for Ten Hag and his team.

