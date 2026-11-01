Gary Neville would be “curled up in a ball” if he was Lisandro Martinez as he ripped into the Manchester United defender for giving away a “remarkable” number of goals.

Martinez broke ranks last month to criticise technical director Jason Wilcox for what the centre-back believes is a squad too shallow to compete at the highest level.

That’s despite what has been the Argentina international’s dire form this season and his downturn continued on Saturday in the 2-0 defeat to Chelsea.

READ: 16 Conclusions from Chelsea 2-0 Manchester United, and the end of ‘absolute disgrace’ Martinez

Martinez was sent off for two yellow cards in as many minutes as he grappled with Morgan Rogers before forearming Wesley Fofana in the face from a corner.

Cole Palmer scored the resulting penalty and Neville insists Martinez was also at fault for Rogers’ stunning solo opener in what was another awful display from the 28-year-old.

“That’s what I expect of him; that’s what I see,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“You’ve got to respect the face he’s a World Cup winner but every time I watch him for Manchester United he’s at fault for a goal. He was at fault for two yesterday.”

“The first goal is solely on him. The midfield could have done better but Harry Maguire has to go and cover that run of Estevao and he has to just come across.

“I think he thinks Morgan Rogers is going to come back onto his right foot so he waits for him and over-covers a little bit and Rogers just goes straight through the middle of them.

“If I was giving the goals away that he’s giving away I wouldn’t be doing interviews. I would be curled up in a ball if I was playing like that for Manchester United.

“We all give goals away as defenders but the quantity of goals he gives away is remarkable.

“That defence is just nowhere near good enough and it falls apart every time it’s put under pressure.”

The relegation fight

Defeat to Chelsea leaves Manchester United in 17th place, just two points clear of Sunderland at the bottom of the Premier League.

And while Neville doesn’t believe his former side will end up getting relegated, he admits “it’s a worry”.

“I don’t think it’s at that stage,” Neville said. “Obviously where they are right now you’ve got to mention it but I don’t think they’re going to end up there.

“But it’s a worry. It’s a real depression of results. A depression of performances. The first half yesterday was a bit better but that’s still nowhere near good enough – a football match is 90 minutes.

“They’ve got difficult games coming up and any team that’s organised and has got a combination or two will cause Manchester United a problem. It’s really worrying.”