Gary Neville feels Liverpool “hearts will have just sunk slightly” after Arsenal pulled off an “absolutely huge” victory, with a title claim made.

Arsenal have looked less convincing this season than they have in recent years. They’ve finished second in the Premier League each of the past three seasons, but some have felt they’re not going to be up there this term.

Indeed, their 1-0 victory over Manchester United was not entirely convincing, they then lost to Liverpool and drew against Manchester City.

They looked on course to lose to Newcastle, as they were 1-0 down going into the final 10 minutes, before Mikel Merino cropped up with a glancing header into the corner of the net.

Neville said on commentary at the time: “And the teams that are going to win the title don’t just stop there, they go on to win the game. Now you go for their throats.”

And they did.

In the sixth minute of added time, Martin Odegaard swung a corner in towards the Newcastle net, and Gabriel Magalhaes headed past Nico Pope.

Neville said: “That feels absolutely huge, we’re in September, it shouldn’t do. We’re looking at a team who haven’t seemed to know how to take risks, but they’ve done it here at St James’ Park, one of the hardest places to come.

“Mikel Arteta, a week ago the handbrake was on, and now the kitchen sink has been thrown at a game and it’s come off for him.

“Those Liverpool players sitting at home watching this, their hearts will have just sunk slightly.”

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365:

👉 Arsenal: Saka ‘agreement’ timeline revealed amid ‘new’ salary details as ‘insiders’ reveal one ‘key’ factor

👉 Arteta tipped to snub ‘X-factor’ Arsenal star for Newcastle as Merson asks ‘where’s the progress?’

👉 Big Weekend: Newcastle v Arsenal, Postecoglou, Sesko, Wolves, Madrid

Indeed, the Reds had lost 2-1 to Crystal Palace on Saturday, dropping their first points of the season, and that Arsenal won meant for a big swing, and the Gunners making up ground on their title rivals.

The gap is now just two points – both sides have lost just once, but Arsenal have won four and drawn one, while Liverpool have won the other five.

In any case, the Gunners’ victory from behind against Newcastle shows they have the mettle to rise in big moments, and if they can continue to do that throughout the season, they could be in a good place come the end of the campaign.

They next face West Ham at the Emirates, which feels like a simple victory given the current plight of the Hammers, who changed managers this weekend after a poor start.

READ MORE: Ranking Andrea Berta’s impressive early decisions as Arsenal sporting director