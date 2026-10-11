Gary Neville has “seen enough” of two Manchester United players as he hit out at the Red Devils “in hibernation” under Michael Carrick.

United have now gone four Premier League games without a win after drawing 1-1 with Tottenham at Old Trafford.

Bryan Mbeumo gave United the lead in the second half but Dominic Solanke’s stoppage-time header secured a point for Spurs despite the visitors being down to ten men after Rodrigo Bentancur was shown a red card for head-butting Luke Shaw.

It was a more than deserved equaliser for Roberto De Zerbi’s side, who dominated proceedings and could have been out of sight before half-time.

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Neville expected a response from his former side after condemning their performance against Fulham last time out, but endured another lacklustre display from Carrick’s men.

“I didn’t see an enthusiastic, energetic performance from those red shirts for an hour and Spurs should have been three or four nil up,” he told Sky Sports.

“I think when [Carlos] Baleba came on in midfield it lifted the crowd and I thought that brought a bit of energy and enthusiasm.

“But I said two or three weeks ago on this podcast that energy and enthusiasm is the very basic foundation of your working life for everybody in the world.

“There’s no doubt in that first half there was a lack of confidence as well.

“I thought [Leny] Yoro showed a little bit of something from right-back in terms of tenacity. I thought [Matheus] Cunha showed a little bit on that left wing.

“But the rest of them were really in their shell; almost in hibernation. And that’s the worrying but for Michael Carrick.

“There’s two worrying parts – the energy and enthusiasm, tied in with the confidence. And the other part is Spurs just looked like a better team and that’s becoming a pattern when you watch Manchester United play – the other team look like they know what they’re doing more than United do.

“They’re OK on the counter-attack when they’re defending deep and they can spring, but when they’re trying to break down a deep defence they don’t have those repetitive themes of understanding how to break down a defence and they run out of ideas quite quickly.

“It really was a worrying performance for an hour. It was nowhere near good enough; it was nowhere near the level.”

‘Seen enough’ of Tielemans and Mainoo

Neville also claims he’s “seen enough” of Youri Tielemans and Kobbie Mainoo as a midfield pairing after watching them get overrun for an hour at Old Trafford.

“Tielemans and Mainoo, I think we’ve seen enough of it now,” Neville said.

“I’m not calling time on it because that’s probably too drastic but I’ve seen enough to think that’s not a midfield that’s dynamic enough to play at this football club in the Premier League.

“I think they are both good players, by the way, individually. But sometimes you just have players that don’t quite knit together or don’t quite suit each other.

“I think when [Carlos] Baleba came on with Mainoo, it looked like there was a lot more energy.

“There’s going to have to be something done in there, and the rest of them are going to have to get a grip because they are going to a Diego Simeone Atletico Madrid and Elland Road.

“If you’re not quite right there from a mental and physical perspective, you’re going to get found out.

“They’ve got a couple of days to recover, pick themselves up from this, and get going because if they don’t get going, it’s going to be a worrying few weeks.”

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