Neville sends Man Utd takeover warning to Ratcliffe; predicts where Ten Hag’s side will finish in Prem

Gary Neville thinks there are “a lot of questions to answer” regarding Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s proposed takeover of Manchester United.

The Premier League giants have been up for sale since the end of last year. It’s become clear in recent weeks that Ratcliffe is leading the takeover race as rival bidder – Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim – has opted to withdraw his interest.

Ratcliffe was initially looking to finalise a majority takeover but he revised his offer to boost his chances of beating Sheikh Jassim in the race to join Man Utd, who are fourth in the 2023 Premier League net spend table.

The British billionaire is primed to buy a 25% stake in Man Utd, with it being reported that he will end up ousting the Glazer family in three years’ time.

Neville conducted a Twitter Q&A on Thursday morning and when asked for his thoughts on “Ratcliffe’s 25% bid and keeping the Glazers”, the club legend answered.

“A lot of questions to answer! How does a minority shareholder feed 5 hungry beasts,” Neville tweeted.

“1) The Glazer Family. 2) NYSE. 3) Capital needed for Players. 4) Capital needed for stadium, regeneration and training ground. 5) The nearly 1bn of Debt. And win football matches.”

Ratcliffe will take control of footballing matters at Old Trafford once his takeover is completed and he will have a major job on his hands.

Under Erik ten Hag, the Red Devils have endured a rough start to this season. They have lost four of their nine Premier League matches and their first two Champions League group games.

They are on a three-game winning streak but they were unable to convincingly get the better of Brentford, Sheffield United and FC Copenhagen.

Man Utd face a tougher test this weekend as they come up against Pep Guardiola’s Man City in the latest Manchester derby at Old Trafford.

United finished third in the Premier League last term but they are currently eighth and five points adrift of the Champions League places.

When asked where he thinks Man Utd will finish in the Premier League this season, Neville rather pessimistically answered: “6th”.

Back to Ratcliffe, Paul Scholes has wanted the INEOS chief that he “has to change almost everything” at Man Utd.

“The only thing world class about this football club right now is the history. He [Ratcliffe] needs to get some new people, new staff, new players right through the club to make new history for the club.

“This is one of, if not the biggest club in the world, he has to change almost everything. The whole club is underperforming. It’s a massive job to come into!

“But the fans won’t be happy. The fans don’t want the Glazers here. I reckon that 25% is eventually just a stepping stone for him taking control of the club.”

