Gary Neville says one particular trait of Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United that “drives me crazy” as Roy Keane claims it shows their lack of “courage”.

Ruben Amorim lost his first game in charge of United on Wednesday as Arsenal ran out 2-0 winners at the Emirates.

The Red Devils looked to nullify the Gunners’ attacking threat, and did so successfully in the main, but struggled to deal with their quality from set pieces, with Mikel Arteta’s side scoring both of their goals from corners.

There was little to cling to for Amorim in terms of attacking positivity though and Neville said after the game that one characteristic of this United side and others in modern football drives him nuts.

“You see this a lot, not just United, but you see wingers get it in a position where and then they stop for some reason, and then they come back and play around and recycle it on the other side,” Neville said on The Overlap. “It drives me absolutely crazy.”

In reaction, his former teammate Roy Keane agreed, explaning that he wishes United’s players would take more of a chance and drive forward, especially when they are trailing by two goals.

“I think there obviously are times for that, particuarly if you are in control of the game… But United, there, when you’re chasing, you almost want to stop, call a time-out and say to the players, I was saying that a couple of weeks ago, ‘you know we need a goal, don’t you?’

“Then almost remind players, ‘oh yeah, you’re 2-0 down!’

“I don’t mind lads losing the ball going forward, but they’re coming back… That’s not bravery, that’s not courage.”

Keane was also frustrated by Marcus Rashford’s “shocking” general play when he came off the bench against Arsenal.

Keane said: “I’ll tell you something, Marcus Rashford came on there. His general play as a footballer is shocking.

“Watch his header there. Have United’s subs given anything since coming on? Nothing. The subs have done nothing.

“Manchester United deserve nothing anyway. They were rubbish. You know what happens with United? They fool you, they fool you. They’re not dynamic.”

On whether there were any positive signs from Man Utd, Keane added: “Not tonight, no.

“I’m really disappointed with Manchester United. I thought the players were going through the motions a little bit. It was easy for Arsenal. The first half was fine but I was expecting a bit more.

“The manager’s probably thinking he thought United were a bit better than this. I was getting really frustrated at the end there.”