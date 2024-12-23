Neville picks out ‘massive positive’ for Amorim in Man Utd ‘ugly parade’ as Red Devils ‘a mile away’

Gary Neville has picked out a “massive positive” for Ruben Amorim in the Manchester United “ugly parade” after defeat to Bournemouth on Sunday.

After a dramatic comeback win over Manchester City last time out in the Premier League, Amorim’s side produced a dismal display as goals from Dean Huijsen, Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo secured a comfortable 3-0 win for the visitors.

Amorim has now win four, drawn won and lost four in a brief United tenure in which the task at hand has been made clear.

The Portuguese boss has rotated his team significantly in that time and Neville picked that out as a “massive positive” for Amorim going forwards, as he’s now aware that the players he has at his disposal are simply “not good enough”.

Speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast, Neville said: “I think it’s a massive positive that Ruben Amorim is seeing what he’s got.

“In the past, there have been times where you can be kidded into thinking you have got a better group of players, because of decent results and moving up the league. But they are a mile away in every single way.

“Playing the way Amorim wants to play, with the 3-4-3, he’s going to have to change it. He’s given everyone a try by rotating the team and I do not think there will be many he’s watched and thought, ‘yes, I want you on the bus’.

“They are all very mediocre, and I don’t know how it’s happened – they are better than what they are showing, let’s be clear. But it’s a pattern.

“He’s got six months of a beauty parade if you like – which is more of an ugly parade. He’s seeing what Manchester United fans have watched for 10 years, there has got to be a cultural overhaul.

“It is a real torrid time, there is not a lot to like about performance levels or the way they play. They are all lads trying their best, it’s not a personal assault, but they are not good enough to play for Manchester United, because this club aims to be at the top.

“It’s quite clear watching these players, they are not good enough.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd lucky to have only one clown in worst Premier League XI of weekend

👉 Man Utd: ‘Quiet’ Rashford ‘loses the dressing room’ with players ‘fuming ‘ at transfer claim

👉 Top Man Utd target ‘says no to Ruben Amorim’ and ‘chooses next destination’

Speaking after the game on Sunday, Amorim himself admitted that everyone at United are “suffering” and are “tired” of losing.

“In this moment, everything is so hard,” said Amorim. “For a club like Manchester United to lose 3-0 at home, it’s really tough for everybody.

“The fans are really disappointed and tired. You can feel it in the stadium in the first play. I understand that, but we have to face it. I felt it since the first minute, there’s a lot of anxiety.

“We want to score but we are too nervous. After that third goal, everyone is suffering in the stadium: the fans, the players, everybody.”