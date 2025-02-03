Gary Neville has commented on Marcus Rashford’s situation after he completed his loan move from Manchester United to Aston Villa.

Rashford has secured a move elsewhere before the January transfer window closed as he’s joined Man Utd‘s Premier League rivals Aston Villa on loan with a buy option.

The 27-year-old has been linked with several European giants including Barcelona, AC Milan and Juventus this month, but his poor form and huge salary has been a stumbling block.

Aston Villa moved for Rashford after the sale of Jhon Duran to Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr left Unai Emery’s side needing reinforcements in attacking areas.

👉 January Transfer Deadline Day 2025: Follow it LIVE with F365…

Rashford is likely to get plenty of game time in all competitions as he’s capable of playing as a left-winger and striker.

When asked whether Rashford will play for Man Utd again, Neville refused to “rule it out” but admitted it “might be difficult under Ruben Amorim.

“It might be difficult under Ruben Amorim as he’s planted his flag in the ground on what he’s said about Marcus Rashford and that’ll be disappointing for Rashford,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

“Don’t rule it out. He could tear it up and then United could want him back but if he disappoints then United may end up with him back. The ideal situation is for him to thrive at Villa.

“It’s sad. I do feel he has the talent to play for United.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Reason Man Utd pulled Tel plug revealed after INEOS ‘baulked’ at request for Spurs-bound star

👉 Man Utd ‘reach £41m’ to ‘secure’ Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City target to ‘delight’ Ruben Amorim

👉 Man Utd told to sign Palace star who’s ‘100 times better’ than flop who ‘may as well sign for Exeter’

He added: “It was needed after the comments of the manager in recent weeks – there was no way back.

“He needs to get out and relaunch his career. He’s going to a very good team. A team that are better than Manchester United.

“The manager will give him instruction and in this period of his career he needs it. The style of the football at United hasn’t been great and he needs detail in his game. Unai Emery will give him that.”

Jamie Carragher meanwhile has claimed that he “never saw” Rashford signing for a European giant amid reported interest from Barcelona.

“I think it’s a good move for Rashford. There was talk of some of the biggest clubs in Europe buying him – I never saw that,” Carragher said.

“But there’s no doubt Aston Villa are one of the biggest clubs in this country and they’ve got a fantastic manager. And Unai Emery does get the best out of players more often than not. So it’s a decent move.”