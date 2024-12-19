Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher during their roles as Sky Sports pundits.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has brutally shut down the prospect of Marcus Rashford leaving Manchester United for Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Rashford has announced he is “ready” to leave boyhood club Man Utd in 2025. He made this clear after being left out of Ruben Amorim’s squad for the Manchester derby on Sunday.

It was hoped that this snub would give the 27-year-old a much-needed wakeup call as he has rightly been criticised for his poor performances and attitude over the past 18 months.

However, Rashford has gone the other way and has decided to pursue a fresh start. He said: “If I know that a situation is already bad I’m not going to make it worse. I’ve seen how other players have left in the past and I don’t want to be that person.

“When I leave I’ll make a statement and it will be from me. When I leave it’s going to be ‘no hard feelings’. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United. That’s me as a person.

“For me, personally, I think I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps.”

The England international is already linked with several Premier League and European giants, with it claimed that he is ‘attracting a loan offer’ from one club before the winter transfer window opens.

Gary Neville has backed Rashford to “get a big club”, while Man Utd will want to avoid “an embarrassment”.

“I think he’ll (Rashford) get a big club because there is a pedigree there…” Neville said on The Rest is Football.

“I don’t think United will want an embarrassment on their hands – they’ll probably want him abroad.”

Carragher meanwhile has responded to reports linking Rashford with European giants.

“I think it’s time for him to move on but I’ve seen things in the papers about Real Madrid, Barcelona and PSG,” Carragher said.

“It’s Marcus Rashford… am I missing something? He can’t get in the Manchester United team, he’s not even in the England squad.”

After Neville asked Carragher whether Rashford would improve Arsenal. The Liverpool legend responded: “Rashford? No!

“Oh my god, he had a four-month spell under Erik ten Hag when United were on fire.

“He’s been a very good player for United and a very good Premier League player, but he’s not [Mohamed] Salah, [Sadio] Mane or [Bukayo] Saka.”

Ian Wright added: “I think he’s got that capability [to play for Arsenal].”

But Carragher was having none of it. He added: ‘”He hasn’t! Look, go and sign him… honestly. He’s not even in the England squad.”